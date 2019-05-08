NEWS: In 2019 the EHF’s Young Coaches Workshop will be held in Siófok where 14 young coaches will get an opportunity for further education

Young Coaches Workshop goes to Siófok in June

The 6th edition of the EHF’s Young Coaches Workshop, which will take place from 10 to 14 June, will gather 14 young coaches in Hungarian city Siófok.

Seven male and seven female coaches, no older than 33 years with basic education and experience in coaching will be attending the workshop.

In the preparation for the workshop, attendees will be asked to prepare one practical session and present it during the workshop with the demonstration teams consisting of SKC Handball Siófok players. During the workshop the participants will be asked to provide a second practical session.

Three EHF Lecturers will be focusing on the different topics: Peter Kovács and Milan Petronijevic will evaluate these training sessions in terms of content and realisation and Jürgen Boss will provide feedback on performance, soft skills and communication with the team.

The workshop will also feature two guest lecturers; Carlos Prieto Martos , EHF Scientific Network Member and Stefan Zierhofer, sport scientist.

The registration deadline is 15 April 2019. Only one participant per national federation can apply. Participants of previous young coaches workshops cannot register again.

For further information and the registration documents please refer to the downloadable brochure below.

