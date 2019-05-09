Media representatives have until Monday, 13 May to apply for a place in Cologne

VELUX EHF FINAL4 media accreditation extended

The deadline for the applications for a media accreditation for the 10th edition of the VELUX EHF FINAl4 in Cologne has been extended.

With huge demand for media places from journalists across Europe, media representatives are encouraged to get their application in as soon as possible.

Accreditations will be accepted until 17:00 hrs on Monday, 13 May 2019.

Applications can only be submitted online at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

TEXT: