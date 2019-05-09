OFFICIAL INFORMATION: The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 takes place in Budapest this weekend. Organisers ask fans to follow a number of rules so that the event will be an unforgettable experience for all

Information for visitors of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

All fans attending the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna can enter through the main entrance, so they can approach the arena from the M2 subway station deck.

Organisers kindly ask everyone to arrive in time for a faster and more secure access and to follow the entry rules.



Tickets are valid for two days, so you can enter one time on each day. Getting back in on the same day is only possible with a wristband issued by the organisers.



Fans of the participating teams can bring the official flag of their country, flags and emblems of the club without prior permission. Flags of other nations or clubs are not permitted. All other banners and signs can only be taken into the arena with the prior permission of the organisers.



Program of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4:



Saturday 11 May 2019:



13:30 hrs: gates open

15:15 hrs: Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

18:00 hrs: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)

20:30 hrs: Junior FINAL4 – Final



Sunday 12 May 2019:



13:30 hrs: gates open

15:15 hrs: Match Place 3/4

18:00 hrs: Final



No cash payments within the arena



Since 1 January 2018 the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna has only been accepting non-cash payments at its food stalls. To speed up the lines, only debit or credit cards are accepted at the food stalls.

Those who don’t have a debit or credit card are able to transfer money to a contactless smart card at any of the six vending machines in the arena. This card can be used for all services offered on-site. This pre-paid card is equal to a standard debit card, so visitors are able to use this card anywhere else in the world.



The free mobile application of the arena offers several features to its users. After downloading the app, the visitors are provided help with entry, parking, online food orders as well as the seat occupation. The app also includes the schedule and safely stores the purchased tickets.

Besides storing the entrance tickets, the app enables its users to buy food & beverages and / or parking ticket in advance. If you have no pre-purchased parking ticket, you can pay for the parking fee with a one-touch card on the site.

Download the app in the App Store or Google Play of your phone or find it on www.budapestarena.hu.

