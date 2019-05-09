«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.05.2019, 20:10
Living the dream, Madeira try to stay grounded
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: The Portuguese side is excited about playing for its first European Cup trophy when meeting CSM Bucuresti in the first leg of the Men’s Challenge Cup Final on Sunday

» »2018-19 Men's Challenge Cup
»Finals
»AM Madeira Andebol SAD
»Elledy Semedo
»
 

Living the dream, Madeira try to stay grounded

The island of Madeira is proud of its heroes: Madeira SAD have accomplished an historic achievement for the sport on the Portuguese island by reaching the final of the Men’s Challenge Cup 2018/19.

Opponents in the two-leg final will be CSM Bucuresti, and the first leg is scheduled for Sunday in Portugal, followed by the decisive return leg in Romania six days later. The final will pit two Portuguese coaches against each other - Paulo Fidalgo of Madeira and Paulo Pereira of CSM.

Many eyes will be in the best scorer: Elledy Semedo

Many eyes will be on the best scorer of the competition: Madeira left back Elledy Semedo, who has scored 50 times so far.

“I’m very pleased. It’s always good to see one of our names at the top of the list of the best scorers,” Semedo says. “It reflects a little bit of our work. When I say ‘our’ I’m referring to the Madeira SAD team and my colleagues with whom I work every day.”

Having come this far, Semedo obviously is keen to lift the trophy.  But he is also aware of the main weapon of their opponents in the final: “They have top-quality finishers,” he says.

Historical for Madeira and brilliant for Portugal

Two games separate Madeira from a trophy that would be historical for Madeira and brilliant for Portugal. But Semedo has his feet firmly on the ground.

“Of course we want to make history, but we must have our feet firmly on the ground and know the degree of difficulty of this challenge due to the team we have on the other side,” the 31-year-old left back says. “But it would be a dream to win the Challenge Cup for Madeira SAD and thus contribute to a historic achievement of this magnificent island.”

"We have fans who love handball"

As their own Funchal Pavilion does not meet the standards for a European Cup final, Madeira will use the CS Maritimo Pavilion for their home match against CSM. And Elledy is very confident of the great support that will come from the stands.

“I believe it will make a difference because we have fans who love handball,” he says. “I’m confident that we will have a home full of Madeira SAD fans to help us.”

Madeira reached the final by beating A.E.K. Athens twice in the semi-final last month. After winning the home leg in Funchal by 27:22, they put in an almost perfect performance in the return in Greece and won by even bigger margin (30:22) to advance to the final.


TEXT: Tiago Nogueira / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM