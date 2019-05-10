«mar 2019»
10.05.2019, 09:30
Györ and Rostov lead semi-finalists’ arrival in Budapest
NEWS: The top four teams in the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 have arrived at the official hotel in Budapest, ready to begin the season’s ultimate weekend

They have travelled from four different countries and share one common objective – the time for the four top sides of the season to decide the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 title has come.

Rostov-Don, Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand have arrived at the official team hotel in Budapest in preparation for the season’s main event, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. The teams will begin the weekend at a media call followed by the opening party at Papp Laszlo Arena on Friday, before taking the court for the semi-finals on Saturday.

Ready for their second EHF FINAL4, Rostov were the first to arrive in Budapest on Thursday. The Russian side travelled to Hungary well ahead of their semi-final throw-off against Metz, on the first Sunday in May, arriving exactly one week before the title will be decided. Coach Ambros Martin’s team spent their last week of preparation around Lake Balaton, then had their first training in Budapest on Thursday evening.

Defending champions Györ were the next to arrive at the official hotel on Thursday evening. Coming from their home base in Hungary’s northwest, Györ had to drive hardly a couple of hours to reach the season’s ultimate destination, where they will aim to raise the trophy for the third year in a row – and fifth time overall.

The two EHF FINAL4 debutants were the last to arrive at Hotel Aquincum on the bank of the Danube river, with Metz Handball coming in from France after a delayed flight. It may not have been a perfect start to the first ever appearance from a French club at the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, but the side that features no less than seven current world and European champions are tipped by experts such as current France national team coach Olivier Krumbholz and Odense HC coach Jan Pytlick to be a strong contender for the trophy.

Vipers were the last to arrive late in the evening on Thursday. Vipers had a special journey aboard a plane decorated with well wishes from team sponsor DNB and personalised bags of chips featuring each players’ photo from local Kristiansand business Den Lille Chipsfabrikken.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
