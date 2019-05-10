«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.05.2019, 11:10
Men’s Challenge Cup to get first-time champion
«Go back »Print Version


FINAL PREVIEW: When Madeira and CSM meet for the first leg of the Men’s Challenge Cup Final on Sunday, both teams will be appearing in their first-ever European Cup final

» »2018-19 Men's Challenge Cup
»Finals
»AM Madeira Andebol SAD
»CSM Bucuresti
»
 

Men’s Challenge Cup to get first-time champion

A new club will have its name on the Men’s Challenge Cup trophy this year, as both finalists are contesting their first European Cup final.

The men’s team of CSM Bucuresti are stepping out of the shadow of the club’s successful women’s team while AM Madeira Andebol SAD’s finest European achievements so far have been a few EHF Champions League campaigns two decades ago.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

AM Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 12 May, 16:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Apart from their two EHF Champions League campaigns, Madeira have been in the early rounds of the EHF Cup six times this decade, most recently in the 2012/13 season.

In the Challenge Cup, the Portuguese club reached the semi-final last year, while CSM Bucuresti were in the EHF Cup the previous three years, reaching the group phase in the 2015/16 season.

CSM did not get the best possible last test before flying to Madeira for the first leg on Sunday, as the team from the Romanian capital lost 34:31 away to Timisoara in Romanian league play-offs on Wednesday.

“It is true that at the moment we are experiencing a series of problems that limit the performance of the team, but we will of course try to ensure as good a result as possible in Madeira, so that we can maintain the possibility of bringing the decision in the second match in Bucharest,” says CSM’s Portuguese coach Paulo Pereira.

“Madeira SAD are a serious opponent, and more than ever we must take care of every little detail of the game in order to win this competition. We will do all we can to do so,” he adds.

Madeira also failed to gain much confidence from their latest domestic game. They lost 33:30 away to Aquas Santas in the Portuguese championship play-off on Monday.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM