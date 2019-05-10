NEWS: The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 has launched with the opening party at Papp Laszlo Sportarena on Friday evening, which featured a performance from American singer-songwriter Anastacia and a meet-and-greet with the semi-finalists

Anastacia headlines at first EHF FINAL4 opening party in Budapest

At what is the sixth edition in Budapest, the pinnacle event in European women’s club handball is reaching new heights, as the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 launched on Friday evening with the first ever official opening party.



Handball fans at the party just outside the competition venue for the upcoming semi-finals and medal matches, Papp Laszlo Sportarena, were treated to a live performance from American singer-songwriter Anastacia as the highlight of the night.

Prior to Anastacia’s performance, the four semi-finalists arrived for a meet and greet with fans. While the opening party was a new experience for all DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 participants – even seasoned veterans at the event, defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC – debutants Vipers Kristiansand and Metz Handball enjoyed a spectacular welcome to their maiden venture.

The teams showed up for the Opening Ceremony wanting to give it all w/ their dancing & singing skills!

Look at them go!!@rostovhandballe @MetzHandball @VipersKrSand#ehffinal4 #hellobudapest pic.twitter.com/jbqWadQVSE — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 10, 2019

Anastacia will also perform before the first semi-final, Vipers Kristiansand versus Györi Audi ETO KC, 15:15 local time on Saturday (live on ehfTV.com). Metz will then meet second-time EHF FINAL4 participants Rostov-Don in the second semi-final at 18:00 local time (live on ehfTV.com) in Budapest.

