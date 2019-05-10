«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.05.2019, 21:00
Semi-finalists star in first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 Locker Room Show
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Following the premiere of the Locker Room Show at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2018, the first Locker Room Show at a WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 was broadcast on Friday evening

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»Metz Handball
»Rostov-Don
»Vipers Kristiansand
»Jana Knedlikova
»Xenia Smits
»Ana Paula Rodrigues Belo
»Katrine Lunde
»
 

Semi-finalists star in first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 Locker Room Show

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 in Cologne saw the successful broadcast of the first Locker Room Show, and the format featured for the first time at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on Friday night, streamed live from Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest.

Representatives of the four semi-finalists took part in the 40-minute show hosted by Women’s EHF Champions League official ambassador Anja Althaus and András Petur, who will host FanTV over the upcoming weekend together with Edit Szalay and Áron Kovács.

The Locker Room Show saw one player from each semi-finalist take part in a light-hearted 20-minute chat with Althaus and Petur, touching on everything from the upcoming matches and the season so far to their personal histories and much more.

Vipers Kristiansand were represented by four-time Champions League winner Katrine Lunde while right wing Jana Knedlikova was present on behalf of Györ. For Rostov, 2015/16 champion with CSM Bucuresti Ana Paula Rodrigues took part, along with her semi-final rival, Xenia Smits from Metz.

Following the Locker Room Show, the four players re-joined their teams for the meet and greet event as part of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 Opening Party, before returning to the official hotel for the last night of rest and preparation ahead of the semi-finals on Saturday.

The full Locker Room Show can be watched here:


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM