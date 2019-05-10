Semi-finalists star in first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 Locker Room Show

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 in Cologne saw the successful broadcast of the first Locker Room Show, and the format featured for the first time at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on Friday night, streamed live from Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest.



Representatives of the four semi-finalists took part in the 40-minute show hosted by Women’s EHF Champions League official ambassador Anja Althaus and András Petur, who will host FanTV over the upcoming weekend together with Edit Szalay and Áron Kovács.



The Locker Room Show saw one player from each semi-finalist take part in a light-hearted 20-minute chat with Althaus and Petur, touching on everything from the upcoming matches and the season so far to their personal histories and much more.



Vipers Kristiansand were represented by four-time Champions League winner Katrine Lunde while right wing Jana Knedlikova was present on behalf of Györ. For Rostov, 2015/16 champion with CSM Bucuresti Ana Paula Rodrigues took part, along with her semi-final rival, Xenia Smits from Metz.



Following the Locker Room Show, the four players re-joined their teams for the meet and greet event as part of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 Opening Party, before returning to the official hotel for the last night of rest and preparation ahead of the semi-finals on Saturday.

The full Locker Room Show can be watched here:

