«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.05.2019, 14:12
Ryde replaces Martin as coach of Romanian national women’s team
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: After the Romanian federation and Ambros Martin mutually parted ways, Tomas Ryde comes back as the national women’s team coach, after a previous stint between 2015 and 2016

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Women's Adults
»Women's EHF EURO 2020 Q Phase 2
»Romania
»
 

Ryde replaces Martin as coach of Romanian national women’s team

The aspirations remain high for the Romanian national women’s team, despite their wobbly form in past years.

Led by Spanish coach Ambros Martin, Romania did well to finish fourth at the EHF EURO 2018 after Cristina Neagu, the team’s star, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the main round game against Hungary.

Yet trouble was slowly simmering behind the scenes, as three abysmal defeats in late March in the Golden League tournament in France - 31:27 against Norway, 28:18 against France and 36:23 against Denmark - underlined the issues in the national team.

On Friday, the Romanian Handball Federation’s (FRH) president, Alexandru Dedu, announced that the FRH and Martin decided to mutually part ways, despite previous assurances that Martin would lead the team in the challenge to win a berth for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

“I would like to thank Ambros Martin for everything he did for us. He instilled a professional attitude, yet the players always came with a big grin upon their faces to the national team,” said Dedu in a press conference.

The news of Martin’s departure broke on the eve of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, where the Spanish coach is in charge of Russian side Rostov-Don after leading Györ to four titles since 2013.

Team know Ryde’s methods and tactical viewpoints

Looking for a replacement, FRH settled rather quickly for a familiar face: Tomas Ryde, the Swedish coachm who won the Women’s EHF Champions League with Viborg HK in 2006, is regarded the perfect fit for a side which already knows his methods and tactical viewpoints.

Ryde, 58, has been the Romanian national women’s team coach between 2015 and 2016, leading the ‘tricolore’ to the bronze medal at the World Championship 2015.

“I'm honoured to lead the Romanian team once again. I did not hesitate a second after the offer came to me, because I know the players, the staff and I like working with the current team,” said Ryde.

“I'm happy to be back in Romania, I know the tasks at hand and I am eager to start working once again,” added the 58-year old Swedish coach, who will move to Bucharest in order to micromanage the Romanian side.

His first test will be the Carpathian Trophy at the end of May, which will pit Romania against Angola, Japan and the Romanian B team.

Ryde signed a contract up until the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer. If everything goes to plan, his stay will be extended until 2024.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM