SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: The defending champions set a new record for biggest half-time advantage at the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 as they take a one-sided victory over Vipers Kristiansand

Record-breaking Györ power to fourth straight final

Györi Audi ETO KC extended their Women’s EHF Champions League win record to 24 games as they defeated Vipers Kristiansand 31:22 in the opening semi-final of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on Saturday in Papp Laszlo Arena, Budapest.



The defending champions now have the chance to take their third title in a row in the final to be played on Sunday. Their opponents will be either Metz Handball or Rostov-Don.

Györ break the record for biggest half-time lead at the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, creating a 10-goal gap in the first 30 minutes

The defending champions qualify for their fourth straight Champions League Final and could win their third consecutive title on Sunday

WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2018 MVP Amandine Leynaud plays a spectacular first half for Györ, making 10 saves at 50 per cent

Kari Brattset top scores the first semi-final with eight goals; Emilie Arntzen is the top scorer for Vipers with five

SEMI-FINAL

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 22:31 (8:18)



The fact that Vipers back Emilie Arntzen scored the first goal of the match off an open chance inside the opening 30 seconds proved meaningless, as it soon became clear that the Norwegian side were outmatched at Györ’s end of the court.



With solid 6-0 defence supported by an exceptional Amandine Leynaud in goal, Györ kept Vipers to an attacking percentage of just 32 per cent in the first half – which was clearly reflected on the score board as the defending champions held a record-setting 10-goal lead at the break. Györ took just three more shots than Vipers in the first 30 minutes but were far more efficient at converting their chances.

Györ did not need to look far beyond their world-class back-court line to take firm control. Eduarda Amorim in particular worked exceptionally well with line player Kari Brattset. Together the back court and Brattset ripped Vipers flexible 6-0 apart, and Györ could already see the light at the end of the tunnel with a 9:3 lead after 15 minutes and their clear half-time advantage.



Vipers defence improved in the middle during the second half, forcing Györ to play more to the wings, but there they found no weakness and the Hungarian side’s dominance was never in question. After Vipers decreased the deficit to seven at 16:23 in the 43rd minute, Györ recovered and dominated the rest of the game.

💪 The damage was done in the 1st half but we saw a strong recovery from @VipersKrSand after the break - with impressive scoring by Silje #Waade and Emilie #Arntzen ✨#Györ #ehfcl #ehffinal4 #hellobudapest pic.twitter.com/isKsiIWw8i — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 11, 2019

The goal for 4:1 took Györ back Nycke Groot level with CSM Bucuresti’s Cristina Neagu as the all-time top scorer at WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 events (56 goals overall), but she will have to wait until the final to pass the mark.

