11.05.2019, 18:00
Anastacia: empowering to be at an event with so many powerful women
NEWS: Anastacia took centre stage at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 for the second time on Saturday, and shared some of her thoughts on the event in an exclusive interview

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

Anastacia: empowering to be at an event with so many powerful women

Following her performance at the official opening party at Papp Laszlo Arena, American singer-songwriter Anastacia wowed audiences at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 again before the first semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

ehfcl.com had a chance to catch up with Anastacia prior to the semi-finals, and the singer said she is excited to be introduced to handball over the weekend, as the sport is not so big in the United States – yet.

“It’s great to be here. I did not realise how huge this kind of event is and how empowering it feels as a woman to be at such an event with such powerful women. I’m excited,” said Anastacia.

On Saturday before Vipers and Györ took the court for the first semi-final, Anastacia performed her hits ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Paid My Dues’ in an energetic show that set the tone for the Women’s EHF Champions League’s title-deciding weekend.

The singer also had an empowering message to share with women – those who follow, play or are involved in handball as well as those outside the sport.

“I don’t necessarily have advice to give to them about this sport, but about [being] a woman, and about the way that you are as a woman. It’s still very difficult – we’re in a time when men are far more, you know, they’re considered more important. But I really think that we are very underrated in our sports, in our work, in everything that we do. Not to try and be too feminist but I’m very proud and honoured to be a woman.” said Anastacia.

“I don’t want women to – even though in sports you have to compete – I don’t want that to happen outside the actual place. I want us to realise that we should really be helping each other, rather than feeling like everything is a competition.

“Be good to yourself and you’ll find people that are good to you.”

Following the interview with ehfcl.com, Anastacia had the chance to get up close and personal with a handball for the first time. “I guess I’m not the next pick for next year,” concluded the singer.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
