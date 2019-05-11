«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.05.2019, 19:50
Rostov survive Metz comeback to reach first ever final
«Go back »Print Version


SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: The second Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 Semi-final saw a tough battle between Metz and Rostov, with the Russian side edging their opponents by two goals

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»Match Results
»Metz Handball
»Rostov-Don
»
 

Rostov survive Metz comeback to reach first ever final

Rostov-Don won the thrilling second semi-final of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 in Papp Laszlo Arena on Saturday afternoon, thereby qualifying for the Women’s EHF Champions League trophy match for the first time in their club’s history.

The Russian team will meet Györ in the final, hoping to knock the defending champions off the throne the Hungarian team have occupied since the 2016/17 season.

  • Rostov-Don qualify for the Women’s EHF Champions League Final for the first time in history

  • A penalty save from Rostov’s Mayssa Pessoa in the closing minutes decides the nail-biting semi-final, while Anna Vyakhireva leads her side in attack with seven goals

  • Metz’s Grace Zaadi plays an exceptional match, top scoring with a tally of nine goals

  • Rostov will meet Györ in the final on Sunday, while Metz will take on Vipers Kristiansand in the bronze-medal game

SEMI-FINAL

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 25:27 (8:15)

Metz Handball were one of the most impressive sides in the Women’s EHF Champions League this season, and had won both clashes versus Rostov-Don in the main round. One of the main questions prior to the semi-final was therefore: Would the French debutants’ lack of EHF FINAL4 experience prove an obstacle?

It turned out to be so, as Rostov-Don were clearly more composed from throw-off and it took Metz some time to find their usual rhythm. The nervous start cost Metz the match, as they could never quite come back despite a great second half.

The French side are widely known for their exceptional defence, but it was Rostov that won that battle in the first half. Rostov’s Anna Sedoykina had a great opening 30 minutes in goal, winning the fight between the posts against Laura Glauser as she saved at a huge 53 per cent.

Rostov controlled the first half and found the most effective way through Metz’s 6-0 defence via their back court, who consistently opened gaps on the six-metre line. With Sedoykina keeping Metz out of the goal, the Russian side created a 7:4 lead in the first quarter and pulled further ahead to 15:8 by half-time.

When the match resumed, Metz had settled and found their way back to their own game. With the help of an aggressive 5-1 defence marking out Vyakhireva and goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic’s saves, the French team closed the gap to two, 15:17, by the 39th minute. And from that point it was a different match than what had been seen on court in the opening half.

Grace Zaadi was a powerful factor for Metz, tallying a total of nine goals and leading the comeback in attack. Rostov’s Ksenia Makeeva received her third two-minute suspension with the last quarter beginning, as her team just held the edge at 19:17.

Nothing was decided until the dying minutes. With two minutes on the clock, Rostov held steady in front at 27:24. Mayssa Pessoa, having come in for Sedoykina early in the second half, saved a penalty versus Zaadi that kept her team their three-goal lead with 90 seconds left. With that, the winner was decided.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM