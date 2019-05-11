«mar 2019»
11.05.2019, 22:20
Siófok win Women’s EHF Cup for club’s first title
FINAL REVIEW: Following a draw in Denmark, the Hungarian side beat Esbjerg 26:21 in the second leg at home and earned the first trophy of their club history

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Finals
»Match Results
»Siófok KC Hungary
»Team Esbjerg
»
 

Siófok win Women’s EHF Cup for club’s first title

A 21:21 draw in Esbjerg had left both teams a realistic chance to win the Women’s EHF Cup, yet Siófok had a certain advantage as they were to play the second leg match at home.

And the ambitious Hungarian side jumped at the chance, winning 26:21 in front of their home crowd and thus claiming their maiden trophy.

  • Siófok won their first title in their just fourth European Cup season

  • Siofók won all seven home games this season

  • Estelle Nze Minko was Siófok’s best scorer with seven goals; Marit Jacobsen netted six times for Esbjerg

  • Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic scored six goals and became the tournament’s top scorer with 75 goals

FINAL, SECOND LEG
Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:21 (14:10)
Siófok win 47:42 on aggregate

It was Esbjerg who enjoyed a better start – Estavana Polman’s three goals helped the visitors to take a 3:1 lead after five minutes. However, Siófok soon woke up and drew level, and it was followed by a balanced spell, with both sides exchanging goals.

But after the score was 8:8 in the 18th minute, Siófok conceded just two goals in the remaining time of the first half. The home side’s defence did a great job, Silje Solberg made a few saves in goal, and Andrea Kobetic set the tone in attack, scoring four times before the break and helping her team to lead 14:10.

In the second half, Esbjerg’s coach Jesper Jensen opted to play seven against six in attack, and it worked for a while as the visitors reduced the gap to 15:13.

However, Siófok showed their fire power, with Estelle Nze Minko having a particular impact. Also, the Hungarian side did not concede any goals between the 38th and 47th minute, building a solid 22:14 lead.

In the first leg, Siófok squandered their advantage late in the game, and now they had a poor spell again as Esbjerg cut the deficit to 23:19 in the 57th minute.

However, the team coached by Tor Odvar Moen had a big enough cushion to weather the storm, and ultimately a five-goal victory allowed them to lift the trophy and enjoy the greatest moment in club’s history.

 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
