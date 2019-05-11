FINAL REVIEW: Following a draw in Denmark, the Hungarian side beat Esbjerg 26:21 in the second leg at home and earned the first trophy of their club history

Siófok win Women’s EHF Cup for club’s first title

A 21:21 draw in Esbjerg had left both teams a realistic chance to win the Women’s EHF Cup, yet Siófok had a certain advantage as they were to play the second leg match at home.



And the ambitious Hungarian side jumped at the chance, winning 26:21 in front of their home crowd and thus claiming their maiden trophy.

Siófok won their first title in their just fourth European Cup season

Siofók won all seven home games this season

Estelle Nze Minko was Siófok’s best scorer with seven goals; Marit Jacobsen netted six times for Esbjerg

Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic scored six goals and became the tournament’s top scorer with 75 goals

FINAL, SECOND LEG

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:21 (14:10)

Siófok win 47:42 on aggregate

It was Esbjerg who enjoyed a better start – Estavana Polman’s three goals helped the visitors to take a 3:1 lead after five minutes. However, Siófok soon woke up and drew level, and it was followed by a balanced spell, with both sides exchanging goals.

🔥 @estavanapolman is on fire with 5 goals in the first half but her @TeamEsbjerg are still trailing @SiofokKC in the #EHFCup Final ✨ pic.twitter.com/WldQuIzj8t — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) May 11, 2019

But after the score was 8:8 in the 18th minute, Siófok conceded just two goals in the remaining time of the first half. The home side’s defence did a great job, Silje Solberg made a few saves in goal, and Andrea Kobetic set the tone in attack, scoring four times before the break and helping her team to lead 14:10.



In the second half, Esbjerg’s coach Jesper Jensen opted to play seven against six in attack, and it worked for a while as the visitors reduced the gap to 15:13.

Congrats to @SiofokKC's Andrea #Kobetic! Her 2nd goal in the final vs @TeamEsbjerg was her 71st of this #EHFCup season, putting her on top of the top scorers list 💪 pic.twitter.com/DvI4GCpiTu — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) May 11, 2019

However, Siófok showed their fire power, with Estelle Nze Minko having a particular impact. Also, the Hungarian side did not concede any goals between the 38th and 47th minute, building a solid 22:14 lead.



In the first leg, Siófok squandered their advantage late in the game, and now they had a poor spell again as Esbjerg cut the deficit to 23:19 in the 57th minute.



However, the team coached by Tor Odvar Moen had a big enough cushion to weather the storm, and ultimately a five-goal victory allowed them to lift the trophy and enjoy the greatest moment in club’s history.

🌟 Watch this! Goalkeeper Denisa #Dedu was on her very best tonight as @SiofokKC beat @TeamEsbjerg to lift the #EHFCup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PcTJpOdXVB — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) May 11, 2019

