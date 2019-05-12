BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH PREVIEW: Vipers back Linn Jorum Sulland has a strong chance to take the season’s top scorer crown as her team meet Metz Handball in the battle for third place

EHF FINAL4 debutants fight for bronze

Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand will be the first to take the court at the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 in Papp Laszlo Arena on Sunday afternoon, as they decide the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 bronze medal after suffering defeats in their respective semi-finals.

Both sides already secured their best result in the Women’s EHF Champions League, as they reached the semi-finals for the first time this season

Metz lost their semi-final to Rostov 27:25, while Vipers were heavily defeated by Györ, 31:22

Two goals will be enough for Vipers back Linn Jorum Sulland to take the season’s top scorer title

It will be the third clash in history between Vipers and Metz. Metz won both previous encounters, in the 2017/18 group matches

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH



Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Sunday 12 May, 15:15 local time, live on ehfTV.com



In the end, experience at the high-pressure DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 proved a decisive factor for Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand. Both sides lost their semi-finals, but Saturday’s results were disappointing for reasons other than the defeats.



“It looked like we weren’t ready for this match. We hesitated in attack and did not do our best in defence either. Györ are a very good team and we struggled to play our game,” said back Emilie Arntzen after the semi-final. “We are disappointed now, but we have to get back on our feet, because there is another important match coming tomorrow, so we have to focus on that one.”



Neither Metz nor Vipers were satisfied they played their best handball in the semi-final, and both will be determined to recover quickly in order to end their season on a positive note.



“Metz are very good together as a unit. They run a lot and they are solid defensively. They play a typical French style – they are attacking and attacking, which is difficult to defend against,” said Arntzen.

Metz wing Manon Houette agrees with Arntzen on what makes her side dangerous, and what they were missing in the semi-final: “We have not talked about Vipers, but it does not matter. From now on we need to focus on ourselves. We need to run and we need to be solid defensively. If we do that we can beat anyone.”



Vipers back Linn Jorum Sulland needs one goal to draw equal with the season’s top scorers Noemi Hafra and Jovanka Radicevic (both 80 goals). Two goals will earn the Norwegian back her first Champions League top scorer title.

TEXT: