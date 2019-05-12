«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.05.2019, 17:20
Sulland secures bronze for Vipers and takes first place on top scorer list
«Go back »Print Version


SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: Vipers Kristiansand claimed the bronze medal at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 with a nail-biting one-goal victory over Metz Handball

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»Match Results
»Metz Handball
»Vipers Kristiansand
»
 

Sulland secures bronze for Vipers and takes first place on top scorer list

After being defeated in the semi-final on Saturday, Vipers Kristiansand had the chance to celebrate as they secured the bronze medal at their maiden DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on Sunday afternoon in Papp Laszlo Arena, Budapest.

For Metz Handball and Vipers, the 2018/19 season was their best in the Champions League, as both reached the semi-finals for the first time – but the Norwegian team will be the ones to leave the Hungarian capital with a medal.

  • Vipers win their first Women’s EHF Champions League bronze medal with a 31:30 victory over Metz Handball

  • Linn Jorum Sulland becomes the top scorer of the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 and looks set to finish first in this ranking for the first time in her career, scoring 10 goals to take her overall tally to 89 in the season

  • Grace Zaadi, Xenia Smits and Astride N’Gouan top score for Metz with five goals apiece

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 30:31 (16:15)

It took 10 minutes for Linn Jorum Sulland to move into first position in the race for her first Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 top scorer crown, as she added her second goal in the match to pull Vipers in front 5:2. The Norwegian side enjoyed a great start, but as they did in the semi-final, Metz Handball came fighting back – although it did not take them a full 30 minutes to get their motors running at full speed on Sunday.

By the 13th minute, the French side had drawn level off a goal from Xenia Smits. Up till that point, Vipers had relied on Katrine Lunde in goal, but the four-time Champions League winner suffered a season-ending knee injury that saw her leave the court. Her replacement, Eline Fagerheim, did an admirable job stepping into the rather large shoes of two-time Olympic champion Lunde.

Both sides relied heavily on their back court and line players in what was a high-scoring, tight game. The goalkeepers had some saves but were not the deciding factor. Metz coach Emmanuel Mayonnade switched between Ivana Kapitanovic and Laura Glauser in goal, with the Croatian on for the first 30 minutes and last 10. Glauser made some critical saves but was not in the decisive form that saw her help France towards their first EHF EURO title in December.

After the one-goal difference in favour of Metz at half-time, the French team moved in front to a consistent lead that saw them ahead by up to three goals. Their latest three-goal advantage stood at 23:20, before Vipers drew level and a tense race to the whistle began. Still nothing was decided when the last timeout was called with just over a minute remaining, when Vipers led 30:29. Sulland decided the match with a penalty scored with 20 seconds left.

Right back Sulland now clearly leads the top scorer ranking, but her first crown will not be assured until the end of the final.

 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM