«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.05.2019, 13:40
Györ’s celebrations and Budapest’s atmosphere appear in best quotes
«Go back »Print Version


TOP 5 QUOTES: A thrilling weekend of DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 action kept fans on the edge of their seats. What did coaches and players say after their matches?

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»Metz Handball
»Rostov-Don
»Vipers Kristiansand
»
 

Györ’s celebrations and Budapest’s atmosphere highlighted in best quotes

For the third straight time, Györ lifted the Women’s EHF Champions League trophy in Budapest this weekend, after winning the final against Rostov-Don. For Anita Görbitz, it was the fifth time she won the competition.

While the Hungarian side was ecstatic about the outcome, the three other teams at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 also praised the atmosphere in the Papp Laszlo Arena.

Here are the Top 5 Quotes from last weekend:

5. Nycke Groot, Györ centre back

“I do not really care about individual achievements as long as we take the trophy home.”

The Dutch player became the all-time EHF FINAL4 top scorer this weekend after her first - and only - goal in the final. But for Groot, the most important thing was winning the trophy with her team, and nothing else.

4. Manon Houette, Metz left wing

“I do not know how but we will find a way to come back here next year and to win this competition.”

At their first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, Metz Handball didn’t live up to expectations after their otherwise excellent season. They lost twice this weekend and finished fourth, but the players will have learned from the experience and want to return next year for more.

3. Ambros Martin, Rostov-Don coach

”We are satisfied as we did everything we could, maybe even more that we normally would have in us.”

After finishing fourth last season, Rostov-Don reached the final of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League this time, and lost only by one goal to Györ. Coach Martin had every right to be satisfied about his team’s performance, despite the final defeat.

2. Malin Aune, Vipers right wing

“We were so sad that we lost Katrine due to her injury, but we kept on fighting for her.”

How an injury to a key player of your team can actually makes you stronger: Vipers showed it in the bronze-medal match against Metz. While experienced Katrine Lunde had to be carried off the court with a left knee injury, her teammates stepped up a gear - and won bronze.

1. Anita Görbicz, Györ left wing

“I cannot yet put these 60 minutes together in my mind, I am extremely happy as it is my fifth win, so now I just go and celebrate.”

The Hungarian legend celebrated her fifth win in the Women’s EHF Champions League, the fourth at an EHF FINAL4 with Györ. And when asked about her feelings, she seemed a little bit lost for words. How understandably!


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM