EHF Court of Arbitration
13.05.2019, 17:00
Fan vote for favourite AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals player launched
NEWS: Men's EHF Cup fans have the chance to win an official match ball, a playing jersey or Salming merchandise by voting for their favourite player among the four finalists

Fan vote for favourite AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals player launched

With the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 coming up this weekend, fans have the chance to win a choice of three attractive prizes by voting for their favourite players among the four participants. The most popular player, as voted by fans, will be presented on court in Kiel. 

Voting is now open and will close with the final whistle of the trophy match, giving fans the chance to wait to see who performs the best on the competition’s ultimate weekend if they wish. 

The prizes up for grabs include a match ball from the final, a playing jersey from the prize winners’ favourite team, and Salming merchandise. 

To enter, fans must simply vote for their favourite players from each of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 participants: THW Kiel, Füchse Berlin, FC Porto Sofarma and TTH Holstebro. In order to be eligible to win a prize, fans will need to submit their email addresses as part of the voting process.

While fans are able to vote for one player in each team, only one player out of all four sides will receive the award. 

Along with the fans’ favourite player, other individual awards that will be presented at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals include the top scorer of the season, the best goalkeeper and the MVP of the final weekend.


TEXT: EHF / cg
 
