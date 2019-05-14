«mar 2019»
14.05.2019, 12:56
ebt Finals to light up the nights in Baia Mare
NEWS: For the first time, the ebt Finals on 6-9 June will feature night matches

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

ebt Finals to light up the nights in Baia Mare

The European Beach Handball Tour Finals in Baia Mare is less than a month away and exciting news continues to come from the first time hosts.

Details of the court plan for the event, featuring 28 teams, 14 in the men’s and 14 in the women’s competition, have been released.

Three courts will be used for matches over the four days of competition, and stands with a capacity of over 1,000 seats will give the event a true stadium feel in the centre of the Romanian city.

For the first time at an ebt Finals, matches will also be played at night. The organisers have partnered with Romanian sports lighting specialist Claudiu Breban to ensure the night matches will be played in the light of a professional lighting installation.

The court plan for the ebt Finals on 6-9 June, including the night matches which will be played on Court 1, can be found here.

 


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
