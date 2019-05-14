2018-19 Women's Champions League

INTERVIEW: EHF Executive Committee member, Women’s Handball Board Chairperson and President of the French women’s league Nodjialem Myaro had more than one reason to be positive about the highly successful DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

Myaro: “Like achieving a little dream” The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 was a benchmark event that saw the Women’s EHF Champions League title decided in an electric atmosphere in a packed Papp Laszlo Arena, Budapest.



For those working to develop women’s handball, it was a confirmation that the sport is moving in the right direction – and for one person watching in the audience on Sunday it was exciting and rewarding for a number of reasons.



As EHF Executive Committee member, Women’s Handball Board Chairperson and President of the French women’s league, 2003 world champion with France Nodjialem Myaro has a vested interest in the development of women’s handball in general and the French league in particular. Therefore, it was not only the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 itself that was special for Myaro to witness, but also Metz Handball’s historic qualification for the event.



Prior to the bronze-medal match between Metz and Vipers Kristiansand, Myaro took some time to discuss women’s handball with ehfCL.com.



ehfCL.com: What are your thoughts on the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4?



Nodjialem Myaro: I think it’s a very, very great competition, because the hall is full and the quality of players is at a very high level. For me, as a former player, it’s very nice to see how women’s handball can increase and play so well.



ehfCL.com: For you personally in your work, developing women’s handball is the key focus. If you can name a dream scenario, the best possible outcome of your work, what would it be?



Nodjialem Myaro: My dream for women’s handball is to continue to develop, for young players and also professional players. For me, women’s handball is beautiful because it has good value and I think we can also educate. I want to increase the number of players in the club and also federations. For me, my dream is that one day I can wake up and say: now everybody knows what handball is. And not ‘who is this player?’ or ‘I don’t’ know her name.’ Today’s handball is a good sport, a good philosophy. For me it’s like life, so we have to develop in this way.



ehfCL.com: As President of the French women’s league, what does it mean for you and the domestic competition to have a French team at the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 for the first time?



Nodjialem Myaro: First of all, I am very happy because we have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Yesterday I was not here but I saw the match on TV. Metz started the first half not so good, but I think it’s a good experience for them. I hope today they can win this match. In my league, every club is behind Metz, so for us it’s very important to go to the EHF FINAL4 – it’s the first time. I know my professional league is a good league, at a good level, and we have been waiting for this moment for a long time. It’s like achieving a little dream.



ehfCL.com: You have talked about a dream scenario for women’s handball. Where do you see women’s handball now?



Nodjialem Myaro: I think women’s handball has gone up. When I was a player, there was a big difference between women’s and men’s handball, and now you can see the step is very short. I don’t want to say we are like men, because for me it’s not right – we are different, and we have to continue in this, a different way. But today, women’s handball is very interesting, and a lot of people can say ‘I know this player’ or ‘I know this player’, so for me it’s going a good way.

