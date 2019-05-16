«mar 2019»
16.05.2019, 10:00
Holstebro hoping for home pressure to unnerve favourites Kiel
SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: THW Kiel might be the favourites, but TTH Holstebro come to the AKQUINET EHF Cup semi-final with recent experience of a previous final tournament

Holstebro hoping for home pressure to unnerve favourites Kiel

THW Kiel arguably have a prouder history than their semi-final adversaries, THH Holstebro, but the Danish club brings experience in one aspect of European Cup Handball that Kiel lack.

Holstebro have been in an EHF Cup final tournament before, finishing third in 2013 in Nantes.

Kiel, of course, have won the Men’s EHF Cup – three times in fact - but that was before the current format of a final tournament with four teams was introduced.

“For Kiel, winning at home in front of their many fans will simply be a must, so we can play without pressure, and I hope we can benefit from our speed,” said Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm.

Both teams arrive at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals with fresh successes in local derbies.

Kiel increased the excitement in the battle for the German championship by defeating their eternal rivals SG Flensburg-Handewitt 20:18 on Sunday.

On the same day, Holstebro beat neighbours Skjern Handbold 31:24 in the Danish play-off at home.

The semi-final between Holstebro and Kiel tomorrow will kick off two days of action at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals.

TTH Holstebro (DEN) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Friday 17 May 18:00hrs local time, live on ehftv.com

  • Holstebro are in their second final tournament, previously finishing third on their debut in 2013
  • As hosts and group winners, THW Kiel skipped the quarter-finals
  • THW Kiel are the only team who have won all their matches on the road to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals
  • French twins Charlotte and Julie Bonaventura will be the first-ever female referees at a Men’s EHF Cup final match

TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
