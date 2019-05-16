«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.05.2019, 11:40
CSM and Madeira chase first trophy
«Go back »Print Version


FINAL PREVIEW: Both finalists are after their maiden Men’s Challenge Cup title when they meet for the decisive return leg in Romania on Saturday

» »2018-19 Men's Challenge Cup
»Finals
»AM Madeira Andebol SAD
»CSM Bucuresti
»
 

CSM and Madeira chase first trophy

The two finalists of the Men’s Challenge Cup 2018/19 have already made history by reaching the first European Cup final in the history of the club.

Both CSM Bucuresti and AM Madeira Andebol SAD will now try to crown their historic season by lifting the trophy following the return leg in Romania on Saturday afternoon - six days after they drew 22:22 in the first leg in Portugal.

FINAL, SECOND LEG

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs AM Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)
Saturday 18 May, 13.30 CET, live on ehfTV.com
Result first leg: 22:22

“A unique and historic moment for handball on Madeira island,” said Madeira coach Paulo Fidalgo about the Men’s Challenge Cup final against CSM Bucuresti.

On Saturday afternoon, Fidalgo and his team can make the moment even more historic by winning the title when they visit CSM in the Romanian capital for the all-decisive return match.

A year after they reached the semi-final for the club’s best-ever achievement at that time, Madeira have gone one step beyond this time by reaching the final.

But they could have been in a much better position to lift the trophy than they actually are: in the home match last weekend, they led 19:14 with 12 minutes left on the clock but lost their five-goal lead in the closing stages.

The outcome last week obviously made Fidalgo’s fellow Portuguese counterpart content. CSM coach Paulo Pereira, however, is not sure the draw will be a big advantage to his team.

“Theoretically, we should have more options to win the title by playing the second game at home. The emotions will be an important fact that can determine the final result, however,” Pereira says.

“I know Madeira, they are coming to Bucharest to win like they have done in their latest away games in this competition,” he adds. “We will have to be strongly energised and focused on our game plan to win this title.”

A triumph by CSM would mean that the Men’s Challenge Cup remains in Romania for another year. Last season, AHC Potaissa Turda won the competition in a two-leg final against A.E.K. Athens - the same team which Madeira eliminated in the semi-final this year.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM