NEWS: The ebt 2019 is well and truly underway, with six tournaments in five countries to be held up until the end of May

ebt 2019 kicks into full gear

The European Beach Tour gets well and truly underway in the coming weeks, with six tournaments in five countries taking place up until the end of May. So far, two tournaments that form part of the ebt 2019 have been held, with over 40 to be played before the season comes to an end.

The PGNiG Summer Superliga in Poland is the first to throw off, beginning this Friday and finishing on Sunday in Poznan. It is the third season of the PGNiG Summer Superliga, which sees a series of competitions played throughout Poland. More information on the Summer Superliga is available on the official Facebook page.

The BHT Novi Sad 2019 follows, starting a big week of events from next Thursday 24 May, until the end of the month. The BHT Novi Sad will be played over three days in the northern Serbian city, with the final day streamed live on sportuzivo.tv.

One day after the BHT Novi Sad begins, two tournaments throw off, in Germany and Switzerland. The HVSH Beachhandball Pokal will take place on 25 and 26 May in Grömitz, Germany, while the Beachhandball Master Turnier will be held on the same dates in Münsingen, Switzerland. Four days later, on Thursday 30 May, the Beachhandballturnier Amriswil will be played, also in Switzerland.

Wrapping up the May ebt calendar is the Zapresic Open 2019 in Croatia. The Zapresic Open starts on the last day of the month and runs through until June 2. More information on the Zapresic Open can be found on the official beach handball websiteof the Croatian Handball Federation.

TEXT: