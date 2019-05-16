«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.05.2019, 14:48
ebt 2019 kicks into full gear
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The ebt 2019 is well and truly underway, with six tournaments in five countries to be held up until the end of May

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

ebt 2019 kicks into full gear

The European Beach Tour gets well and truly underway in the coming weeks, with six tournaments in five countries taking place up until the end of May. So far, two tournaments that form part of the ebt 2019 have been held, with over 40 to be played before the season comes to an end. 

The PGNiG Summer Superliga in Poland is the first to throw off, beginning this Friday and finishing on Sunday in Poznan. It is the third season of the PGNiG Summer Superliga, which sees a series of competitions played throughout Poland. More information on the Summer Superliga is available on the official Facebook page.

The BHT Novi Sad 2019 follows, starting a big week of events from next Thursday 24 May, until the end of the month. The BHT Novi Sad will be played over three days in the northern Serbian city, with the final day streamed live on sportuzivo.tv

One day after the BHT Novi Sad begins, two tournaments throw off, in Germany and Switzerland. The HVSH Beachhandball Pokal will take place on 25 and 26 May in Grömitz, Germany, while the Beachhandball Master Turnier will be held on the same dates in Münsingen, Switzerland. Four days later, on Thursday 30 May, the Beachhandballturnier Amriswil will be played, also in Switzerland.  

Wrapping up the May ebt calendar is the Zapresic Open 2019 in Croatia. The Zapresic Open starts on the last day of the month and runs through until June 2. More information on the Zapresic Open can be found on the official beach handball websiteof the Croatian Handball Federation. 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan
 
Share
CONTACT FORM