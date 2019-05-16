«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.05.2019, 19:30
Landin: ‘Of course we are favourites’
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: THW Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin is well aware that his team are favourites to win the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»THW Kiel
»Niklas Landin Jacobsen
»
 

Landin: ‘Of course we are favourites’

While these AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals will be THW Kiel's first final EHF Cup tournament in its current format, goalkeeper Niklas Landin has been there before and even won the competition.

In the 2012/13 season, the first year in this format, Landin won the competition with Rhein-Neckar Löwen at the final tournament in Nantes. Now, he is back at a similar event, and this time in the city where he plays daily.

“This was what we were hoping for and expecting, especially when it became a fact that we were going to host the event.

“It would have been really annoying if we had not been part of such an event on our own home ground, so it was cool that we succeeded,” Landin says.

“Of course, it is also cool to be playing for another great title, so we will obviously do all we can to achieve that,” says the Danish national team goalkeeper.

Together with his THW teammates, he has gone through the EHF cup this season as the only team not losing a single point so far.

“I think we have done our job, our duty,” Landin says. “We have been favourites in more or less all our matches, although we have had trouble in some away games, but in most cases, we've been able to win our games relatively easily.

“Now, we can await some really tough matches, but of course, the fact that we're playing at home makes us favourites to take the title. I admit that our road has been fairly easy so far,” says the 30-year-old shot-stopper.

Used to high expectations

Everywhere in the city of Kiel, you can feel the weight of expectation. Everyone expects their local heroes to win the EHF Cup. For Landin, this is nothing new.

“That is the way it is every time we play at home,” he explains. “No matter if we play a (VELUX EHF) Champions League match, a Bundesliga match or an EHF Cup match, only one thing counts: regardless of how many injuries we may have or who we meet, two points are a must.

“In this particular case, of course, four points is what people require,” he adds.

Kiel´s first opponent in the attempt to live up to expectations from their fans will be TTH Holstebro in the first semi-final on Friday evening.

“To me, it's always a little special to be meeting a Danish team,” Landin says.

“There are some more emotions involved, and there are some relations that go further back than if you were going to meet a foreign team. So, yes, meeting a Danish team is special to me, and I am looking forward to the match, which I hope will be a good one,” he says.

 

 

No special preparations for Bramming

Meeting Holstebro means Kiel will also face the clear EHF Cup top scorer.

Magnus Bramming, Holstebro’s left wing, is way ahead in the top scorers’ list, being 18 goals in front of his fellow Dane, Füchse Berlin right wing Hans Lindberg.

“I am not preparing for him in any special way, though – not in any different way than I prepare for any other wing players,” Landin says.

“However, we will obviously have to look at where to open up, and on who we would like the most not to get too many scoring opportunities. Considering how well Bramming has been doing in the Danish league as well as in the EHF Cup, he might not be the player we would give the most chances to,” adds the experienced goalkeeper.

One day at a time

Landin emphasises that his thoughts are almost entirely on the semi-final and not much on the opponent for a possible final on Saturday.

“I do not know if Füchse or Porto would suit us better,” he says. “We know Berlin relatively well, as we were also lucky enough to meet them in the German cup, but I do not think it is important to look so much forward to day two.

“Everyone is under pressure, not least physically, so what is important is really just winning the first match and finding the necessary resources,” Landin believes. “Tactical considerations are not really that important with regards to day two. It is much more about finding the way of playing that works.

“However it would always be more fun to play against a team you do not meet all the time. It would be good not to have to play Berlin once again, but for now, we only think about Holstebro,” Landin concludes.


TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM