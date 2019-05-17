«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.05.2019, 09:40
Charlotte Bonaventura: ‘We feel like we’re any other referee’
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Meet Charlotte and Julie Bonaventura, who will referee the first AKQUINET EHF Cup semi-final match betweeen THW Kiel and TTH Holstebro

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»Match Results
»THW Kiel
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Charlotte Bonaventura: ‘We feel like we’re any other referee’

After the 2017 World Championship, the 2018 EHF EURO, the 2012 Olympics and two Women’s EHF Champions League finals, the Bonaventura sisters will have another line to add to their refereeing record this weekend: an EHF Cup semi-final.

The twins, Charlotte and Julie, will be at the wheel of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals game between THW Kiel and TTH Holstebro this Friday.

If, to the outside world, having a pair of female referees for a men’s match feels like an event, from the inside it feels slightly different.

“It’s nice when your abilities are taken into consideration, we feel like it’s a reward. We don’t consider ourselves as women, more like any other referees. But I have to admit that we received a lot of messages saying how much of an event it is,” says Charlotte Bonaventura.

For the twins to referee a men’s game is nothing new, as they did so for the first time 12 years ago and have whistled in four EHF Cup games already in their career. But to have women refereeing at a men’s club tournament of this size is a first.

“We don’t prepare any differently whether we’re directing men or women. For sure, being here at the Finals is different, because we know there will be much more tension on the court and that we won’t have any room for error,” says Julie.

So, does it mean that there will be pressure on their shoulders when they enter the court at the Sparkassen-Arena?

“We’re just like the players, we want to give our best performance every time. The less anyone talks about us after the game, the better we will have been,” they smile.

Their presence was made possible by the absence of any French team from the event, something that had not happened in the last two seasons.

“That’s sad, but if it means that we can be part of such an event for the first time, we can’t say no to it,” adds Charlotte.

Despite having whistled across most of Europe already, including in some of the most iconic arenas on the continent, the sisters have never been to Kiel before this weekend.

“This is part of the history of handball, some would even say this is a temple, I’m really looking forward to discovering the arena,” says Julie Bonaventura.

In front of 10,250 fans, the pressure will be on to make the right calls at the right time. Do the Bonaventuras feel like they are being watched more because they are female?

“Yes, of course. But we hope that things will change soon. It’s still unusual for women to referee men's games, but it’s becoming more frequent. And the more the fans see it, the less it will feel like an oddity,” concludes Charlotte.


TEXT: Kevin Domas/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM