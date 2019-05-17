«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.05.2019, 22:50
Unlucky Porto fall to ferocious Füchse
«Go back »Print Version


SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: Füchse Berlin have the chance of defending their EHF Cup title in an all-German final against THW Kiel, after defeating FC Porto Sofarma by four goals

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»Füchse Berlin
»
 

Unlucky Porto fall to ferocious Füchse

There was never really much doubt in the second AKQUINET EHF Cup Semi-final in the Sparkaseen-Arena-Kiel.

Even though the gap between the teams never rose to more than five goals, Füchse seemed to be in control all the way, and Porto’s seven-on-six attack was not really successful.

  • Füchse were leading by five goals when their lead was at its highest
  • Füchse will meet THW Kiel in the final
  • Paul Drux for Füchse and Fabio Magalhães for Porto both scored six goals
  • Porto face TTH Holstebro in the third-placed match

AKQUINET EHF CUP SEMI-FINAL 2
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR) 24:20 (12:8)

“Half of the players in the Portuguese national team play in Porto,” Porto’s Austrian goalkeeper Thomas Bauer pointed out before the match.

That experience was not enough for an AKQUINET EHF Cup Final berth for the Portuguese club, despite massive support from the Kiel crowd.

Three missed penalties played a major part, as Füchse got the upper hand from the start of a low-scoring first half.

A stellar performance from Silvio Heinevetter in the Füchse goal also played a big part, and with the two left-handed players Fabian Wiede and Mattias Zachrisson on court at the same time, the team from the German capital also got their attacking play going.

Porto caught up a few times, but towards half-time, Füchse seemed unstoppable, as they went from 7:7 to 11:7 and after that to 12:8.

Porto tried playing seven-on-six in the attack, and this paid off at first, as they reduced the distance to two goals.

Zachrisson said Füchse were worried about the tactic, but coped with it well.

"We got a bit under pressure, as they opened the second half with two straight goals, but we overcame that well too," he said.

Porto never managed to close the gap enough to challenge for the win.

Soon, Füchse were four goals up again, and although Porto coach Magnus Andersson insisted on continuing with the seven-on-six tactic, his men were not able to turn the tide. Füchse still have the chance to defend the title they won last year.

Porto centre back Rui Silva said afterwards: "I actually think we could have got more out of this match, but we missed too many shots.

"Now, it is all about winning the third place match against Holstebro tomorrow. We have met them twice this season already, so neither team can probably surprise the other one much."

 

 


TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM