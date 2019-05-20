«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.05.2019, 09:20
Experts meet to define new curriculum for EHF Master Coach Courses
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: A task force has been created to shape the future structure of the EHF Master Coach Courses
»
 

Experts meet to define new curriculum for EHF Master Coach Courses

The European Handball Federation has set up a task force to define a new curriculum for the future EHF Master Coach Courses.

The task force is comprised of seven people and met for the first time in May in Budapest on the fringes of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. Its members are

  • Ulrik Jorgensen (DEN)
  • Paul Landuré (FRA)
  • Michael Neuhaus (GER)
  • Zoltan Marczinka (HUN)
  • Marko Sibila (SLO)
  • Jerzy Eliasz (POL) – EHF Methods Commission Chairman
  • Peter Kovacs (HUN) – EHF Methods Commission

Members have been selected by the EHF Methods Commission based on their knowledge about coaches’ education on the national level, as well as on the experience in the organisation National Master Coach Courses.

While the current format with three modules happening every second year – the first during the Men’s EHF EURO, the second at the end of the season in June and the third during the Women’s EHF EURO – is likely to be kept, there were a number of changes being discussed.

Among these changes were a lead topic for each module, an increased focus on quality control, a more analytical approach to some topics as well as a change of the final exam’s format that will see it become more beneficial for all participants.

All outcomes and proposals of the task force meeting shall be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the EHF Methods Commission in August. It is foreseen that the new curriculum will be implemented for the next EHF Master Coach Course which starts in January 2020.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM