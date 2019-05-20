Experts meet to define new curriculum for EHF Master Coach Courses

The European Handball Federation has set up a task force to define a new curriculum for the future EHF Master Coach Courses.

The task force is comprised of seven people and met for the first time in May in Budapest on the fringes of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. Its members are

Ulrik Jorgensen (DEN)

Paul Landuré (FRA)

Michael Neuhaus (GER)

Zoltan Marczinka (HUN)

Marko Sibila (SLO)

Jerzy Eliasz (POL) – EHF Methods Commission Chairman

Peter Kovacs (HUN) – EHF Methods Commission

Members have been selected by the EHF Methods Commission based on their knowledge about coaches’ education on the national level, as well as on the experience in the organisation National Master Coach Courses.

While the current format with three modules happening every second year – the first during the Men’s EHF EURO, the second at the end of the season in June and the third during the Women’s EHF EURO – is likely to be kept, there were a number of changes being discussed.

Among these changes were a lead topic for each module, an increased focus on quality control, a more analytical approach to some topics as well as a change of the final exam’s format that will see it become more beneficial for all participants.

All outcomes and proposals of the task force meeting shall be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the EHF Methods Commission in August. It is foreseen that the new curriculum will be implemented for the next EHF Master Coach Course which starts in January 2020.

