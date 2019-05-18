3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH PREVIEW: TTH Holstebro and FC Porto Sofarma have met twice in the EHF Cup this season already, and will play for a final time for third place

Holstebro and Porto prepare for dance of the dragons

Saturday’s AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals placement match between TTH Holstebro and FC Porto Sofarma will be the third meeting in the EHF Cup this season between the two sides.

In the group phase, Porto won both matches, 33:31 in Holstebro and then 32:29 at home.

“We will certainly give all we have in that third-place match,” says Porto centre back Rui Silva.

“We obviously know Holstebro really well, as we have met them twice this season already, so neither team can probably surprise the other much,” Silva says.

“We want very badly to get something for us from here, and besides, we hunger for revenge for our two narrow defeats to Porto in the group phase, so we will definitely go all in,” says Holstebro goalkeeper Simon Gade.

With pride at stake, the match promises to be as fiery as the dragons which feature on both teams’ logos.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

TTH Holstebro (DEN) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR)

Saturday 18 May 18:00hrs local time, live on ehftv.com

Holstebro lost their semi-final 32:26 to THW Kiel

Porto lost 24:20 to Füchse Berlin

Holstebro left wing Magnus Bramming is only four goals away from scoring 100 goals in the EHF Cup this season

