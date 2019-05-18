«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.05.2019, 09:40
Holstebro and Porto prepare for dance of the dragons
«Go back »Print Version


3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH PREVIEW: TTH Holstebro and FC Porto Sofarma have met twice in the EHF Cup this season already, and will play for a final time for third place

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Holstebro and Porto prepare for dance of the dragons

Saturday’s AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals placement match between TTH Holstebro and FC Porto Sofarma will be the third meeting in the EHF Cup this season between the two sides.

In the group phase, Porto won both matches, 33:31 in Holstebro and then 32:29 at home.

“We will certainly give all we have in that third-place match,” says Porto centre back Rui Silva.

“We obviously know Holstebro really well, as we have met them twice this season already, so neither team can probably surprise the other much,” Silva says.

“We want very badly to get something for us from here, and besides, we hunger for revenge for our two narrow defeats to Porto in the group phase, so we will definitely go all in,” says Holstebro goalkeeper Simon Gade.

With pride at stake, the match promises to be as fiery as the dragons which feature on both teams’ logos.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

TTH Holstebro (DEN) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR)
Saturday 18 May 18:00hrs local time, live on ehftv.com

  • Holstebro lost their semi-final 32:26 to THW Kiel
  • Porto lost 24:20 to Füchse Berlin
  • Holstebro left wing Magnus Bramming is only four goals away from scoring 100 goals in the EHF Cup this season

TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM