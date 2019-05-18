«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.05.2019, 23:54
Bramming and the all-time scoring record
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: With 100 goals, TTTH Holstebro left wing Magnus Bramming reached an all-time scoring record in the Men's EHF Cup.

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Bramming and the all-time scoring record

It has been an amazing season for Magnus Bramming so far.

Even though his team, TTH Holstebro, did not make it to the semi-final in the Danish play-off, the season was a big personal success for the 28-year-old left wing. But his success has been even bigger in the Men´s EHF Cup.

With his 100 goals, he did not only become the top scorer in the competition this season. He also set an all-time goal-scoring record in the EHF Cup, beating his fellow Dane Hans Lindberg who scored 92 goals from the opposite wing position for Füchse Berlin in the 2016/17 season.

“Right now, I cannot really enjoy that record. Maybe I will able to feel happy about it in a few hours or in a few weeks or in a few months, but not right now after we have lost,” says Bramming.

His 100th EHF Cup goal was scored almost 11 minutes into the second half of the third-place match against FC Porto Sofarma at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals. Despite Bramming’s four goals, his team ended up losing 28:26.

 “I do think we can all go home from here keeping our heads high, as we did quite well against a couple of world class teams,” adds the fast and elegant left wing.

 

 

Credit to the team

“Of course, it is a big honour for me to become top scorer in a competition at this level, but I have to give a lot of the credit to my teammates,” says Bramming.

“Being a wing, I cannot go for the shots myself in the way the backcourt players can. I depend on my teammates providing me with qualified passes, which I can work with.

“I also have to rely on my teammates obtaining the necessary penalty shots, as I also benefit a lot from scoring from the seven-metre spot,” he says. Indeed two of his goals in Saturday’s match were penalty shots.

“Furthermore, I depend on us defending well, as good defending gives us the fast breaks, which also leads to many of my goals,” Bramming continues.

“Of course, I can benefit from time to time from making some steals in the defence myself, but on the bottom line, I have to thank my teammates for having given me the chance to score this many goals,” says Bramming.

It was actually the third year in a row that a Dane became top scorer in the competition, as Füchse Berlin's Hans Lindberg finished top of the goal-scorers’ list the two previous seasons.

THW Kiel right wing Niclas Ekberg was named MVP of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals, with teammate Niklas Landin the best goalkeeper. Meanwhile FC Porto Sofarma goalkeeper Thomas Bauer won the fan award, voted for by fans.


TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM