Bramming and the all-time scoring record

It has been an amazing season for Magnus Bramming so far.

Even though his team, TTH Holstebro, did not make it to the semi-final in the Danish play-off, the season was a big personal success for the 28-year-old left wing. But his success has been even bigger in the Men´s EHF Cup.

With his 100 goals, he did not only become the top scorer in the competition this season. He also set an all-time goal-scoring record in the EHF Cup, beating his fellow Dane Hans Lindberg who scored 92 goals from the opposite wing position for Füchse Berlin in the 2016/17 season.

“Right now, I cannot really enjoy that record. Maybe I will able to feel happy about it in a few hours or in a few weeks or in a few months, but not right now after we have lost,” says Bramming.

His 100th EHF Cup goal was scored almost 11 minutes into the second half of the third-place match against FC Porto Sofarma at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals. Despite Bramming’s four goals, his team ended up losing 28:26.

“I do think we can all go home from here keeping our heads high, as we did quite well against a couple of world class teams,” adds the fast and elegant left wing.

The tournament's top scorer was TTH Holstebro's Magnus Bramming, with 100 goals across the whole EHF Cup season. Joachim Kürth of SELECT gave the award. 🍾#ehfcupfinals pic.twitter.com/ttmjYcq1H6 — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) May 18, 2019

Credit to the team

“Of course, it is a big honour for me to become top scorer in a competition at this level, but I have to give a lot of the credit to my teammates,” says Bramming.

“Being a wing, I cannot go for the shots myself in the way the backcourt players can. I depend on my teammates providing me with qualified passes, which I can work with.

“I also have to rely on my teammates obtaining the necessary penalty shots, as I also benefit a lot from scoring from the seven-metre spot,” he says. Indeed two of his goals in Saturday’s match were penalty shots.

“Furthermore, I depend on us defending well, as good defending gives us the fast breaks, which also leads to many of my goals,” Bramming continues.

“Of course, I can benefit from time to time from making some steals in the defence myself, but on the bottom line, I have to thank my teammates for having given me the chance to score this many goals,” says Bramming.

It was actually the third year in a row that a Dane became top scorer in the competition, as Füchse Berlin's Hans Lindberg finished top of the goal-scorers’ list the two previous seasons.

THW Kiel right wing Niclas Ekberg was named MVP of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals, with teammate Niklas Landin the best goalkeeper. Meanwhile FC Porto Sofarma goalkeeper Thomas Bauer won the fan award, voted for by fans.

