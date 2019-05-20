«mar 2019»
20.05.2019, 14:30
Skube: The VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be an unforgettable experience
INTERVIEW: After arriving at Vardar ahead of this season, Slovenian centre back Stas Skube has become a key part of the team. Now, he looks forward to his debut on the VELUX EHF FINAL4 court

Skube: The VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be an unforgettable experience

Slovenian playmaker Stas Skube joined HC Vardar at the beginning of this season and very quickly adapted to the “red-black” jersey, scoring 55 goals ahead of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019.

Having a great eye for the game and the ability to make the right passes at the right time makes him a crucial asset coach Roberto Garica Parrondo can count on. Thanks to his speed and ability to change pace, Skube dictates the rhythm of the game and furthermore, with his impressive spirit on court, he is a great inspiration to his teammates.

“I have an important role in the team and I spent a lot of time on the court, which makes me feel very good in Vardar. The reason for this is that the team accepted me very quickly. That was crucial for me in order to demonstrate good performances in the Champions League,” says Skube. 

The centre back showed consistency during the entire season and therefore, it is not a surprise that his name stands on the list of Vardar’s top scorers. One of his best performances in the VELUX EHF Champions League was in the first-leg quarters-final against his former team MOL-Pick Szeged, when he scored six goals out of six attempts.

“After all the players that left the team, many expected weaker performance from Vardar this year. However, I’m happy that we played very good this season in the Champions League and that was also the case in the quarter finals against Szeged. Not just me, but all players finished their tasks, and this is why we managed to eliminate them in this phase,” says the 29-year-old. 

Debut in the VELUX EHF FINAL4

After raising the trophy in 2017, Vardar have reached their third consecutive FINAL4, however, the event on 1 and 2 June will be Skube’s first experience playing in the final tournament in Cologne.

“Every handball player dreams of playing in Cologne and I’m very happy that I will finally be part of the biggest event in club handball. I’m sure that this will be an unforgettable experience for me,” says Skube.

In a repeat of 2017, the Macedonian champions will meet Barça Lassa in the semi-final. This season, the numbers are on Vardar’s opponents’ side, as the teams met twice during the group phase and both matches ended in favour of the Catalan giants. 

“Our opponent in the semi-final is one of the best teams in Europe. I’m sure that we have a very difficult task, but taking the entire show in Cologne and the motivation all teams have into consideration, I can say that everything is possible. 

“Our main goal this season was to win the SEHA League and qualify for Cologne. Now, since we are among the best four teams in Europe, we are going to do our best in order to surprise at the FINAL4 and try to reach the top,” concludes Skube.


TEXT: Amina Idrizi / cg
 
