NEWS: Adaptation of the sport’s clothing regulations on the European level offer women’s teams the choice between the regular bikini and the new outfit

EHF tests hipster shorts for female teams at Beach Handball EURO 2019

In a move to further broaden the appeal of beach handball, the EHF Beach Handball Commission has decided to allow hipster shorts for female teams in a test case.

The adaptation of the clothing regulations will come into effect at the YAC (U17) and Senior Beach Handball EURO which will be played in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 28 to 30 June (YAC event) and from 2 to 7 July (senior team event).

“The key in this decision is giving our female teams the choice,” says Ole R. Jorstad, chairman of the EHF Beach Handball Commission. “Beach handball is developed into an action-packed, high-speed and intense sport in which adequate clothing is absolutely necessary.”

For the Beach Handball EURO, teams have until 31 May to inform the European Handball Federation whether they would like to play in hipster shorts.

All team members need to wear the same kind of shorts. The implementation at the Poland event is deemed a test run.

“We will gather all teams’ opinion and evaluate this new option after the Beach Handball EURO,” says Jorstad. “Of course, we want to find out whether the players feel more comfortable with the new option and if they like the EHF Beach Handball Commission to work for a permanent change of the regulations.

“This could either include the two alternatives, bikini bottom and the hipster shorts, or just the shorts.”

To date, the International Handball Federation’s Rules of the Game for beach handball state the bikini bottom as a mandatory part of the women’s teams’ uniforms. Longer tight pants are allowed in severe weather conditions.

Biggest Beach Handball EURO counts 40 participating teams

The Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 2 to 7 July will be the biggest ever.

40 teams have been registered to participate at the event, making it the biggest Beach Handball EURO in history. 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams are set to take the sand courts in Stare Jablonki, which also hosted the ebt Finals in 2018.

A week earlier, from 27 to 30 June, Stare Jablonki will also host YAC 17 Beach handball EURO with 29 registered nations (14 female and 15 male teams).

