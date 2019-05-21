«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

21.05.2019, 14:30
All-star Team vote on popular app engages fans
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Since the relaunch of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 App on 24 April, the exclusive All-star Team vote has boosted fan engagement ahead of the 1/2 June event, with a special prize awaiting the 11,111th person to vote

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

All-star Team vote on popular app engages fans

The pinnacle event of the men’s club handball season is just 11 days away. Even before the first ball has been thrown in Cologne, the All-star Team vote feature in the official VELUX EHF FINAL4 App has already increased fan engagement with almost 10,000 votes submitted.

There will be a special prize for the 11,111th person to vote in the app. The lucky winner will be awarded with two tickets for this year’s 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4. The winner will enjoy four thrilling matches in the LANXESS arena topped with spectacular entertainment.

Since its initial launch in 2018, the app has been downloaded almost 20,000 times and has more than 15,000 active users.

The refreshed version of the app, which was relaunched on 24 April, also gives fans an opportunity to win special prizes through the ‘Contest tab’ during the event. Furthermore, for everyone interested in the in-depth match insights, the app will offer a second-screen experience with player tracking and iBall statistics.

The app is available to download for iOS and for Android devices and is a must for every handball fan coming to the LANXESS arena or watching from home.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM