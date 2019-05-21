2018-19 Men's Champions League

NEWS: Since the relaunch of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 App on 24 April, the exclusive All-star Team vote has boosted fan engagement ahead of the 1/2 June event, with a special prize awaiting the 11,111th person to vote

All-star Team vote on popular app engages fans The pinnacle event of the men’s club handball season is just 11 days away. Even before the first ball has been thrown in Cologne, the All-star Team vote feature in the official VELUX EHF FINAL4 App has already increased fan engagement with almost 10,000 votes submitted.



There will be a special prize for the 11,111th person to vote in the app. The lucky winner will be awarded with two tickets for this year’s 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4. The winner will enjoy four thrilling matches in the LANXESS arena topped with spectacular entertainment.



Since its initial launch in 2018, the app has been downloaded almost 20,000 times and has more than 15,000 active users.



The refreshed version of the app, which was relaunched on 24 April, also gives fans an opportunity to win special prizes through the ‘Contest tab’ during the event. Furthermore, for everyone interested in the in-depth match insights, the app will offer a second-screen experience with player tracking and iBall statistics.



The app is available to download for iOS and for Android devices and is a must for every handball fan coming to the LANXESS arena or watching from home.

