NEWS: The Swedish host city of the final weekend will present visitors with an unforgettable experience in a 12,000-square metre fan zone

Stockholm announces huge fan zone for EHF EURO 2020

A historic European Championship will get a historic fan zone: the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, which sees 24 nations competing in three host countries for the first time, will end with a three-day final weekend in Stockholm, including a gigantic fan zone.

Next to the Tele2 Arena the Swedish organisers will present an entertainment area for fans at 'Tolv Stockholm'. The area includes 12 restaurants and a complex spanning around 12,000 square metres of fun activities under one roof, like golf and racing simulators and an adventure golf which includes a ‘tour’ around the city of Stockholm. The fan zone is situated close to the Globen subway station.

The Swedish organisers invite all handball fans to gather even before the final weekend and come to the fan zone from the start of the tournament on 9 January. Fans from all countries are welcome.

The fan zone also offers the opportunity for a customer or staff event. A wide range of conference rooms in different sizes is available, so organisers can provide the perfect solution for product launches, kick-off events, photo shoots, exhibitions, concerts, shows, corporate or private parties.

“We want to make the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 even more entertaining so we are adding a world-class fan area to our already wide range of venues and activities,” says Krister Bergström, CEO of the Swedish organising committee. “For us it is important to gather with all kind of European fans during the entire championship - not only during the final weekend but also from the very first beginning.”

Mikael Ahnell, Head of Sales & Marketing at Tolv Stockholm, says “we have been honoured to act as official fan zone during the tournament. Tolv Stockholm’s goal is to be the best ever fan zone area and meeting place.”

The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 will take place from 9 to 26 January 2020. Sweden (Gothenburg, Malmö and Stockholm) is co-hosting the event with Austria (Vienna, Graz) and Norway (Trondheim).

