«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

23.05.2019, 11:00
Perez de Vargas’ past experiences hold the key to success
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: Barça Lassa goalkeeper is certain his side will arrive in Cologne with the confidence to win the VELUX EHF FINAL4

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»Barça Lassa
»Gonzalo Perez de Vargas Moreno
»
 

Perez de Vargas’ past experiences hold the key to success

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas returns to Cologne in two weeks for his fifth trip to the VELUX EHF FINAL4. His first moment in the spotlight was in 2011 when he saved an Uwe Gensheimer penalty in the semi-final before Barça went on to win the title.

However, few will remember that he was already a part of the Barcelona squad a year earlier, which was a demonstration of the confidence Xavi Pascual has always shown in the Spanish goalkeeper.

When he returned to Cologne in 2015, Perez de Vargas was not the shy young goalkeeper among a number of great players, he was already one of them. After tasting success again in 2015, he tasted the bitterness of defeat in Cologne two years later.

Full of memories from the good and bad times and learnings from the past, the 28-year-old and Barça return to Cologne knowing exactly what it will take to claim the trophy again on 2 June.

2010 - First time in Cologne, like a kid with new shoes

Back in 2010 at the very first VELUX EHF FINAL4, a 19-year-old Perez de Vargas was with the squad together with four teammates from Barça B.

“It was an amazing experience see LANXESS arena full and experience it live from the inside. We were there for one week, and it seemed like the perfect week until the last 10 minutes of the final, when everything went downhill.”

Xavi Pascual gave him the opportunity to be there and had a crucial role in helping Perez de Vargas become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Pascual travelled to Toledo twice to sign him, he handed Gonzalo his debut with Barça and called him to be back from loan in 2015.

2011 – First action and the first title

In the semi-final against Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Danijel Saric was playing well but could not stop Uwe Gensheimer.

Xavi Pascual looked to shake things up and sent Perez de Vargas on for a penalty. He saved the shot and “the bench were on their feet. The little boy saves a penalty.

“Then I go on court again and Uwe scores the penalty with a spin shot and the soufflé collapsed,” explains the Spaniard with a laugh.

He was in the roster because Johan Sjöstrand was injured. “The day before, I was with Rodrigo Corrales in the room and Xavi Pascual comes in and tells me I will be in,” recalls Perez de Vargas.

As well as the unforgettable moment on court, his dad won a television by catching a ball thrown from the court, an anecdote adding to a perfect weekend, which ended with a trophy.

“Since that moment, I knew I wanted to be back sooner than later.”

2015 - Champions with determination

It was not an easy road back to Cologne.

“After 2011 I went on loan to Granollers and Toulouse, it was hard for me to forget about Barça, but when I did I began to play better and grow up.”

In the beginning, the arrival of Arpad Sterbik was a blow.

“I thought I could do it, but it is understandable that they signed one of best goalies in history.

“I was back in 2015 as the second goalkeeper. I played 40 minutes in the semi-final. I would have liked to help the team more, but Saric came in and did well in the semi-final and final.

“It was the perfect season with seven titles from seven competitions. We were a dominant team, full of determination, feeling that nobody could beat us,” explains Perez de Vargas.

2017 - The bitterness of Cologne

With Gonzalo as the first choice keeper, Barça finished fourth in 2017 - after losing the semi-final against Vardar in the last second and the bronze medal match versus Veszprém.

Despite the disappointment, it was a weekend full of lessons.

“Nobody expected us to get there, we were a young team in construction, and when we got the ticket for Cologne, we did not drop our performance level, but the intensity did lower. We were not brilliant in the semi-final and just fell short by one goal.

“We changed the way we played a little bit, adapting to Vardar, and it was a mistake.”

2019 – Return to glory?

“We do not know what will happen, but we have a lot of desire and confidence that we can win,” says Perez de Vargas, who claims the lessons from previous years have been taken on board.

“We learned what led us to here, what gives us confidence, defence and run. This is what we must play in Cologne.”

“The feeling is similar to 2015, this season I think we are even more competitive because the group phase was harder. We will not shy away from the challenge, we will play to our strengths and I hope it works.”

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas is among five goalkeepers nominated for this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League All-star team. For the first time, the virtual ballots for their favourite players can be cast exclusively via the revamped VELUX EHF FINAL4 app, which can be downloaded on iOS or Android now.


TEXT: Laia Coll / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM