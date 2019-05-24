«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.05.2019, 09:30
Janc: “We already know we will return proud, no matter what happens”
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: At just 22, Kielce’s Blaz Janc already has seven years’ experience in the VELUX EHF Champions League. The world-class Slovenian talent is looking forward to his first taste of the VELUX EHF FINAL4

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»PGE Vive Kielce
»Blaz Janc
»
 

Janc: “We already know we will return proud, no matter what happens”

No less than seven Slovenian players will be fighting to achieve their dream with the four clubs at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 in Cologne. One of those is PGE Vive Kielce’s Blaz Janc – one of the best right wings in the world and, at 22, also one of the youngest among them.

With Polish champions Kielce, he caused a huge upset in the quarter-finals, eliminating top favourites PSG. The 2015/16 champions do not want to stop on the doorstep of paradise.

“Everybody says that anything can happen in Cologne. Top favourites don’t always win in LANXESS arena,” says Janc. “We know that Veszprém have a very strong team, but in one match it is possible.”

Fans will remember the crazy final in 2016

Both teams’ fans will remember the crazy final in 2016, when Kielce were down by nine goals in the second half and still made it to extra time, eventually winning on a penalty shoot-out. This season, the teams played two matches in the group phase, with Veszprém proving better in both.

The semi-final opponents will both aim to secure their respective national titles just days before travelling to the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

“We are in pretty much the same position. We both have one big rival in our national championship. Veszprém will play against Szeged in the final; we, on the other hand, have to beat Wisla,” says Janc. “Our main goal is to secure both Polish titles, and we already won the Cup. That is why we still haven’t thought much about the Champions League.”

Kielce were on a perfect winning run for more than three years in Poland. But days after eliminating PSG and winning the Cup, Kielce lost their first national championship match in more than 100 games, against Gwardia Opole.

“It never goes on for ever. We were emotionally empty. It was just a bad day, after we won the national Cup and reached Cologne,” says Janc. “That is what I was trying to say also for the EHF FINAL4 – it can happen to anybody in a negative and positive way. If we will be in a better mood than Veszprém, maybe a more successful goalkeeper that match, we can reach the final. And if that happens again on Sunday, who knows!”

Seven years of experience

Janc made his debut in the Champions League with Celje when he was just 15, so he already has seven years of experience. He has the ability to decide matches and fears no challenge. The right wing also has a great season behind him, with a nomination in the All-star Team as a confirmation of his strong performances. Fans can vote for the All-star Team exclusively in the relaunched VELUX EHF FINAL4 app, which is available to download for iOS and for Android devices.

“That makes every player so proud. As I am still eager to learn, then it makes you feel you are on the right track. But being able to play in the EHF FINAL4 – wow, that’s even better. This second year in Kielce I feel much more comfortable obviously. I know what Talant (Dujshebaev) wants from me and, because of the injuries we had all season, I play even more in both offence and defence,” says Janc, who is definitely one of the most athletic players in the top-flight competition. Only Alex Dujshebaev scored more Champions League goals for Kielce this season.

“Alex is one of the best players in the world. He can find you and pass you the ball anytime, or he can finish it by himself. I enjoy playing with him,” says Janc. “We do have a strong right side. I like to score goals, I like to run counter attacks and do not fear the challenge of a penalty shot, but even more than this, I like to win matches.”

Janc has scored 67 goals this Champions League season – a lot more than the previous year. He still has one year left on his contract with Kielce and does not want to talk about the future yet.

“I have time to decide what to do, until December. To stay here, I would feel great, or maybe accept a new challenge. That is a lot of time. I just focus on our next match.”

This week, the Polish national championship will be decided. The first final match against Wisla was played on Wednesday, and Saturday will see Kielce’s last home match of the season.

“Then we will start to prepare for Veszprém. We will train in Kielce, then Thursday we travel to Cologne, Friday all the media activities, then on Monday on our way home to Kielce, we already know we will return proud, no matter what happens.”


TEXT: Uros Volk / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM