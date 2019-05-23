NEWS: Universities that wish to participate in the first ever EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship still have time to register, as the accreditation deadline has been extended

Registration deadline extended for EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship

The registration deadline for the first ever EUSA-EHF Beach Handball Championship has been extended until 15 June 2019.

Students from across the continent will have the chance to compete for the first European universities title in beach handball this summer. The inaugural event from 24 to 27 July 2019 will be hosted at Jarun Lake in Zagreb.

The sand courts at Jarun Lake have already successfully hosted the Beach Handball EURO 2017.

The registration form and all additional information can be found on the official event website: https://beachhandball2019.eusa.eu.

