NEWS: Media representatives have until 24 June to request accreditation for the Beach Handball EURO 2019 which takes in Stare Jablonki, Poland, at the beginning of July

Media accreditation launches for Beach Handball EURO 2019

The Polish Handball Federation has launched media accreditation for the Beach Handball EURO 2019 which will take place in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 2 to 7 July.

Requesting accreditation is possible only online via the Accredito portal.

Media accreditation is only open to professional media representatives working at the event.

The Beach Handball EURO 2019 will be the biggest ever, as 40 teams have been registered.

20 men’s and 20 women’s teams are set to take the sand courts in Stare Jablonki, which also hosted the ebt Finals in 2018.

The previous biggest Beach Handball EURO was in Italy in 2007, where 36 teams were competing (18+18).

A week earlier, from 27 to 30 June, Stare Jablonki will also host YAC 17 Beach handball EURO with 29 registered nations (14 female and 15 male teams).

For more information also visit the official website https://beachhandballeuro2019.com/

TEXT: