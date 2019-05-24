«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.05.2019, 08:04
Media accreditation launches for Beach Handball EURO 2019
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Media representatives have until 24 June to request accreditation for the Beach Handball EURO 2019 which takes in Stare Jablonki, Poland, at the beginning of July

»Beach Handball Channel »2019 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Media accreditation launches for Beach Handball EURO 2019

The Polish Handball Federation has launched media accreditation for the Beach Handball EURO 2019 which will take place in Stare Jablonki, Poland, from 2 to 7 July.

Requesting accreditation is possible only online via the Accredito portal.

Media accreditation is only open to professional media representatives working at the event.

The Beach Handball EURO 2019 will be the biggest ever, as 40 teams have been registered.

20 men’s and 20 women’s teams are set to take the sand courts in Stare Jablonki, which also hosted the ebt Finals in 2018.

The previous biggest Beach Handball EURO was in Italy in 2007, where 36 teams were competing (18+18).

A week earlier, from 27 to 30 June, Stare Jablonki will also host YAC 17 Beach handball EURO with 29 registered nations (14 female and 15 male teams).

For more information also visit the official website https://beachhandballeuro2019.com/


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM