«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.05.2019, 12:10
Milosavljev: “My teammates are the biggest heroes I know”
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Dejan Milosavljev has been one of the biggest discoveries of the VELUX EHF Champions League season, and he hopes to end his first year in the top-flight competition the best way possible

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»HC Vardar
»Dejan Milosavljev
»
 

Milosavljev: “My teammates are the biggest heroes I know”

23-year-old Serbian goalkeeper DejanMilosavljevarrived in Skopje at the beginning of the season and became the first choice in HC Vardar’s goal overnight. He had big shoes to fill as replacement for Arpad Sterbik, but in his debut VELUX EHF Champions League match Milosavljev showed an excellent eye for the shooters and fast reactions, making breathtaking saves that quickly turned him into one of Vardar’s key players this season. 

“The entire team, and especially goalkeeper coach Dejan Peric, took the burden off my back since he spent a lot of time working with me,” says Milosavljev. “Of course, the trainings and the good collaboration with the best players in the world gave me faith and raised my self-confidence so I can play against everyone. I like to play under pressure and, as the coaches and experienced players say, there are no champions if there is no pressure.” 

Throughout the season, Milosavljev proved instrumental, shutting down Vardar’s opponents in clutch moments. It is no surprise that his name appeared on the list of coaches’ nominations for the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 All-star Team.

What are the main reasons for his incredible performance this season? 

“If you want to be a good goalkeeper, you need to love your position in a way that other people and players do not understand. You will get many unpleasant shots and a lot of pain, but in the end you are happy because you love what you do. I think that this is the most important thing. Everything else is learning and upgrading,” says Milosavljev. 

Milosavljev works alongside Algerian goalkeeper Kalifa Ghedbane. They perfectly complement each other and have led the Macedonian champions to many victories this season. 

“Our cooperation is great as we are peers and we understand each other very well. Dejan Peric rotates us so we can show our best performance. Kalifa is a great goalkeeper and I’m glad that we work in a pair. At the same time, together we are improving ourselves and sharing the time on court.”

“My wish is to become champion in Cologne” 

Vardar faced many obstacles this season, but the players were eager to write new history and, thanks to great teamwork, the Macedonian champions reached the VELUX EHF FINAL4 for the third time in a row.

“The desire for victory and the great quality and experience of the players are Vardar’s trademark.  True heroes are born when they face difficult situations and I can freely say that my teammates are the biggest heroes I know.”

Vardar finished third in the group phase and then had a relatively easy task against Zagreb in the Last 16. However, the home quarter-final against Szeged was the most memorable one for Milosavljev.

“Every game was special for us, but the game against Szeged is something that I will never forget. Our fans brought us an unforgettable experience. There are not proper words to describe the feeling because it was more than sport.”

Last year, Vardar lost in the semi-finals at the VELUX FINAL4. This year, the former champions aim to do better. Their obstacles on the path to the final are the old acquaintances Barça Lassa, against whom Vardar lost twice in the group phase. The pressure is even higher for Milosavljev, since it will be his debut at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 tournament.

“The EHF FINAL4 is the dream of every handball player and I’m very happy that I will take part in this event and see how everything looks,” says Milosavljev. 

“Cologne has shown that favourites don’t always win. I think that there are many factors that decide who will finish in the top position. I hope that we will all be fit and ready to give our best on the court. We play against the team that plays perfectly and won everything, but we will fight. My final wish for this season is to become champion in Cologne.”


TEXT: Amina Idrizi / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM