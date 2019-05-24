«mar 2019»
24.05.2019, 14:58
CoH imposes fines on MOL-Pick Szeged and Vardar
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Both clubs were santioned for events which occurred at the end of VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final match

CoH imposes fines on MOL-Pick Szeged and Vardar

The Court of Handball has reached decisions in the disciplinary cases opened following the altercation that took place in the last minute of the second leg match of the 2018/19 VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter Finals between MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) and HC Vardar (MKD) played on 5 May 2019.

Following a foul of Rogerio Ferreira Moraes from HC Vardar, for which he was directly disqualified, the opposing players Dean Bombac and Matej Gaber triggered a brawl by verbally and physically provoking Ferreira Moraes. The altercation involved most players and officials of both teams but fortunately remained of a limited physical dimension, no act of violence occurred. During the course of the altercation, the player of MOL-Pick Szeged, Jorge Maqueda Pena, was able to come back to the playing court despite having been directly disqualified earlier during the match. Additionally, two officials of the home club, i.e. Djordje Ignjatovic and Marko Krivokapic insulted EHF officials, the former was directly disqualified.

These various issues were brought reviewed and assessed by the Court of Handball that decided the following:

  • No further sanction is imposed on Rogerio Ferreira Moraes. The Court found in substance that although such foul could have been avoided, it did not present a particular violence nor a particular danger towards the opponent’s physical integrity. The mere disqualification from the match is therefore deemed adequate to the circumstances of the case.
  • A fine of €3.000 is imposed on Dean Bombac as the investigator of the altercation. The latter physically attacked the opponent outside the course of the match. Such act of self-justice shall not be tolerated.
  • A fine of €2.000 is imposed on Matej Gaber and on Jorge Maqueda Pena. The former is the second investigator of the altercation while the latter entered the playing court to take part in the altercation despite having received a direct disqualification earlier.
  • A fine of €2.000 is imposed on Djordje Ignjatovic and Marko Krivokapic for their improper behaviors towards EHF officials.
  • A fine of €5.000 is imposed on MOL-Pick Szeged for the behavior of the team and for having failed to ensure security and good order, especially in light of the fact that a disqualified player could re-enter the playing court.
  • A fine of €8.000 is imposed on HC Vardar for the behavior of the team. The fact that the club was sanctioned for a similar violation within the course of the season was regarded as an aggravating circumstance.

Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
