«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.05.2019, 15:40
X marks the spot
«Go back »Print Version


BLOG: ehfTV commentator Tom O'Brannagain has lived and breathed the VELUX EHF FINAL4 since its very first event and there is no better man to set the scene for our tenth trip to Cologne

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»Barça Lassa
»HC Vardar
»PGE Vive Kielce
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»
 

X marks the spot

It is the tenth anniversary of an event that in its infancy was an unknown. If it were a wedding anniversary it would be symbolised by tin, a metal that is both durable and flexible. In jewellery it is represented by a diamond and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 is the gemstone of the EHF without a shadow of a doubt.

It was a gamble that hastened the demise of the two-legged final across all club competitions in our sport. The idea that the best team over two legs would always win was replaced by an event that challenged the physical, mental and emotional capacity of all the athletes. 

The misgivings that the arena would not be full if a German team was not there, was replaced by a "Field of Dreams" scenario that if you build it they will come. This weekend will see the 200,000th (or close to it) spectator watch the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. 

The original apprehension that German clubs were unfairly advantaged by the event being held in Cologne has been put to bed.

It is a tale of redemption. The belief in a dream. The perseverance to conceive a plan, keep the faith and drive to success.

It mirrors the very athletes and teams who have graced this stage over the past ten years. It is they who are the stars upon the gilded stage that is the LANXESS arena. Their skill, strength and capacity to succeed have left us with the most amazing memories.

I will not list them all. Sometimes I feel I have glamorised the Glandorf goal in 2014, the Kubes contribution in that 2012 winning team for Kiel or when the LANXESS arena heaved with the heft of the impossible as Kielce overran Veszprém in a final thirteen minutes. 

But what I do know is that within each player there is a fire that we mere mortals do not possess or perhaps cannot access. So many of these teams this year have been written off from the beginning. The tale of redemption for Veszprém, Kielce and Vardar this season is the reason sport is so unpredictable and so uplifting. Although I cannot list Barca in this, Pascual's complete change in system and concept of playing is in itself a redemption of sorts for a club that has underperformed in recent years.

This time around it is redemption or revenge for the semi-finals. Take your pick. Both are throwbacks to ultimate glory for one of the participants and a pit of despair for the other. The universe has a habit of not quite instantaneous Karma, but a kind of serendipitous rolling of the dice to right a wrong instead of suffering the same ignominy again.

This time around it is even more significant and symbolic.

It is difficult to take the emotion out of the whole event. It washes like a wave through the entrance tunnel, through the tiered stands and hits all of us with a tsunami-like force. It binds us all players, coaches and fans. We are insulated in our intoxication as we witness the motto of the Olympics: "Citius, Altius, Fortius" play out before our very eyes.

When I was a boy growing up I was always told that boys don’t cry, boys don’t hug, boys don’t kiss. Be manly. Shake a hand firmly, do not hug for no good reason. The other emotions are all for girls. 

And so I did what I was told. I grew up like many boys with no blurred lines. And then I discovered team sports. And suddenly it all changed. As a fan or as a player it was not just ok to hug and cry and celebrate like all your birthdays had come together but it was expected. 

Ten years on from the first edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, tears of exasperation, sadness and elation have been shed by men and women alike as their teams have waxed and waned in equal measure. Children and grandchildren have been named after famous players. Teams have been immortalised in framed pictures on walls.

And grown men who have reared those same children and grandchildren have cried together as their team has reached the peak of European handball. 

Handball: It binds us together as a world family. 

It is life and all its emotions in sixty fuel-filled minutes. 


TEXT: Tom O'Brannagain, ehfTV commentator
 
Share
CONTACT FORM