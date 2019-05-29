«mar 2019»
29.05.2019, 10:00
Fans in Cologne await various highlights even before throw-off
NEWS: Even a day before the first ball will be thrown at the LANXESS arena, fans can get actively involved in the entertainment programme of the 10th edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 while the Ball of Frame will be unveiled

Handball fans’ dreams of making it to the actual court of the LANXESS arena in Cologne will come true this weekend (1/2 June). All fans attending the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Opening Party on Friday will have a unique chance to become part of the pre-match entertainment on the final day of the event.

During the opening party, fans must simply enter a studio, a so-called ‘video box’, at the main entrance to the LANXESS arena and show they are a proud part of the handball community.

In the opening show prior to the 3/4 placement match on Sunday, a video compilation featuring enthusiastic fans will be projected onto the court in front of the 20,000 spectators.

Ball of Fame

In addition, the opening party will contain a very special moment which is connected to the celebrations of Europe’s marquee events’ 10th anniversary. To honour the past winners of the VELUX EHF Champions League and the successful development of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, a handball monument will be revealed in front of the LANXESS arena on Friday evening at 19:00 hrs local time.

The ‘Ball of Fame’, designed by an Austrian artist, looks like a giant handball surrounded by glass displays showing the event’s winners.

Handball will therefore become a permanent part of the grounds of the LANXESS arena, and the Ball of Fame will serve as a not-to-be-missed photo opportunity for all handball fans.

A feast of handball

As the VELUX EHF FINAL4 approaches its 10th edition, the opening party has become an integral part of this feast of handball. Each year, handball fans have been celebrating the culmination of the season outside LANXESS arena throughout the evening.

The programme of events centred around the open-air stage begins at 18:00 hrs local time and will include a performance by German brass-pop formation Querbeat, a presentation of the participating teams Barça Lassa, HC Vardar, PGE Vive Kielce and Telekom Veszprém HC, a chance to meet the biggest handball stars, and much more.


