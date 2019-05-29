«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.05.2019, 10:50
Global reach and new TV features for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: Millions of handball fans around the world will be able to watch the action from LANXESS arena, as the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be broadcast live on TV in more than 110 territories across the globe

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

Global reach and new TV features for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019

The benchmark event in European indoor sports, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 taking place on 1 and 2 June, will thrill its biggest global audience ever. The weekend of action from Cologne’s LANXESS arena will enter the homes of handball fans in more than 110 territories, as 42 TV partners are set to broadcast the event.

Selected TV partners in Europe will broadcast the event in UHD quality, after the feature was introduced for the 2018 edition of the pinnacle event in men’s club handball. In addition, the TV setup with 24 cameras will make sure fans watching at home can see the action from all angles. Moreover, 11 partners will cover the exciting matches live on site, adding to the already high number of accredited media representatives.

The EHF’s OTT platform ehfTV.com will offer all four matches worldwide with English commentary by Tom Ó Brannagáin. Geo-restrictions could apply in countries with existing TV rights.

Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, said: “If we have a look back to the first edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010, the evolution of TV standards has followed the tremendous event development and that is why the VELUX EHF FINAL4 has established itself as the benchmark event on the European indoor sports market. We have been able to build a strong broadcasting basis with our TV partners in Europe at the same time that we are expanding our presence step by step in other non-European markets, like the USA and the African continent.”

Locker Room Show returns

Behind-the-scenes content will be available on the EHF Champions League Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as on ehfTV.com, where fans will find additional video content.

After its successful launch in 2018, the Locker Room Show returns to Cologne to give you last-minute insights into the upcoming matches. The show is moderated by Tom Ó Brannagáin and Hannah Jackson, the influencing social media face of the VELUX EHF Champions League. The duo will be joined by Kentin Mahé  (Telekom Veszprém HC), Julen Aguinagalde (PGE Vive Kielce), Christian Dissinger (HC Vardar) and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa). Live stream will be available on ehfTV.com, YouTube, Facebook and with selected TV partners.

Extensive match data available for broadcasters

The tenth edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will also see the first use of player tracking technology, powered by Nord Stream 2. Together with the SELECT iBall, broadcasters will have access to more match data than ever before.

Selected match insights from the iBall and player tracking technology will be made available to the partners, complementing their overall event coverage.

Miguel Mateo Marcellán, Head of TV & Media of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We have reached a level where the details make the difference. The implementation of the data received from the player tracking and SELECT iBall technology in the TV production will be the right add-on to already high production standards. Furthermore, additional video material and live shows will be shared to our partners during the weekend, making it the perfect complement for their coverage.”

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 TV broadcasters

ARG – DeporTV
AUT – Sky Sport
BIH – Arenasport
BLR – Belarus 5
CAN – beIN Sports
CRO – HRT and Arenasport
CZE – SportTV
DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark
ESP – RTVE, TV3 Catalunya
FIN – YLE
FRA – beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)
GER – Sky Sport
GEO – Silknet
GRE – OTE Sports
HUN – Sport TV
ISL – Sport TV
ISR – Sport1
ITA – Eleven Sports
KOS - RTV21, Arenasport
MAC (Macau) - TDM
MENA Region – beIN Sports
MKD – Arenasport
MNE –Arenasport
NOR – NENT Group
POL – NC+ and Eleven Sports
POR – Sport TV (including Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde)
ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports
RUS – Match TV
SLO – Sport TV
SRB – Arenasport
SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) – Kwesé Free Sports & Kwesé iflix
SUI – MySports
SVK – Sport TV
SWE - NENT Group
TUR – Dsmart
UKR – Xsport
USA – beIN Sports (including US territories and possessions)
ZAF (South Africa) – Kwesé Free Sports
Worldwide – ehfTV.com (geo-restrictions could apply)


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
Share
CONTACT FORM