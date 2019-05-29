Global reach and new TV features for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019
The benchmark event in European indoor sports, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 taking place on 1 and 2 June, will thrill its biggest global audience ever. The weekend of action from Cologne’s LANXESS arena will enter the homes of handball fans in more than 110 territories, as 42 TV partners are set to broadcast the event.
Selected TV partners in Europe will broadcast the event in UHD quality, after the feature was introduced for the 2018 edition of the pinnacle event in men’s club handball. In addition, the TV setup with 24 cameras will make sure fans watching at home can see the action from all angles. Moreover, 11 partners will cover the exciting matches live on site, adding to the already high number of accredited media representatives.
The EHF’s OTT platform ehfTV.com will offer all four matches worldwide with English commentary by Tom Ó Brannagáin. Geo-restrictions could apply in countries with existing TV rights.
Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, said: “If we have a look back to the first edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010, the evolution of TV standards has followed the tremendous event development and that is why the VELUX EHF FINAL4 has established itself as the benchmark event on the European indoor sports market. We have been able to build a strong broadcasting basis with our TV partners in Europe at the same time that we are expanding our presence step by step in other non-European markets, like the USA and the African continent.”
Locker Room Show returns
Behind-the-scenes content will be available on the EHF Champions League Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as on ehfTV.com, where fans will find additional video content.
After its successful launch in 2018, the Locker Room Show returns to Cologne to give you last-minute insights into the upcoming matches. The show is moderated by Tom Ó Brannagáin and Hannah Jackson, the influencing social media face of the VELUX EHF Champions League. The duo will be joined by Kentin Mahé (Telekom Veszprém HC), Julen Aguinagalde (PGE Vive Kielce), Christian Dissinger (HC Vardar) and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa). Live stream will be available on ehfTV.com, YouTube, Facebook and with selected TV partners.
Extensive match data available for broadcasters
The tenth edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will also see the first use of player tracking technology, powered by Nord Stream 2. Together with the SELECT iBall, broadcasters will have access to more match data than ever before.
Selected match insights from the iBall and player tracking technology will be made available to the partners, complementing their overall event coverage.
Miguel Mateo Marcellán, Head of TV & Media of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We have reached a level where the details make the difference. The implementation of the data received from the player tracking and SELECT iBall technology in the TV production will be the right add-on to already high production standards. Furthermore, additional video material and live shows will be shared to our partners during the weekend, making it the perfect complement for their coverage.”
VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 TV broadcasters
ARG – DeporTV
AUT – Sky Sport
BIH – Arenasport
BLR – Belarus 5
CAN – beIN Sports
CRO – HRT and Arenasport
CZE – SportTV
DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark
ESP – RTVE, TV3 Catalunya
FIN – YLE
FRA – beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)
GER – Sky Sport
GEO – Silknet
GRE – OTE Sports
HUN – Sport TV
ISL – Sport TV
ISR – Sport1
ITA – Eleven Sports
KOS - RTV21, Arenasport
MAC (Macau) - TDM
MENA Region – beIN Sports
MKD – Arenasport
MNE –Arenasport
NOR – NENT Group
POL – NC+ and Eleven Sports
POR – Sport TV (including Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde)
ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports
RUS – Match TV
SLO – Sport TV
SRB – Arenasport
SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) – Kwesé Free Sports & Kwesé iflix
SUI – MySports
SVK – Sport TV
SWE - NENT Group
TUR – Dsmart
UKR – Xsport
USA – beIN Sports (including US territories and possessions)
ZAF (South Africa) – Kwesé Free Sports
Worldwide – ehfTV.com (geo-restrictions could apply)
TEXT: EHF/jb