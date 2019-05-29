MEDIA RELEASE: Millions of handball fans around the world will be able to watch the action from LANXESS arena, as the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be broadcast live on TV in more than 110 territories across the globe

Global reach and new TV features for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019

The benchmark event in European indoor sports, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 taking place on 1 and 2 June, will thrill its biggest global audience ever. The weekend of action from Cologne’s LANXESS arena will enter the homes of handball fans in more than 110 territories, as 42 TV partners are set to broadcast the event.

Selected TV partners in Europe will broadcast the event in UHD quality, after the feature was introduced for the 2018 edition of the pinnacle event in men’s club handball. In addition, the TV setup with 24 cameras will make sure fans watching at home can see the action from all angles. Moreover, 11 partners will cover the exciting matches live on site, adding to the already high number of accredited media representatives.

The EHF’s OTT platform ehfTV.com will offer all four matches worldwide with English commentary by Tom Ó Brannagáin. Geo-restrictions could apply in countries with existing TV rights.

Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, said: “If we have a look back to the first edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010, the evolution of TV standards has followed the tremendous event development and that is why the VELUX EHF FINAL4 has established itself as the benchmark event on the European indoor sports market. We have been able to build a strong broadcasting basis with our TV partners in Europe at the same time that we are expanding our presence step by step in other non-European markets, like the USA and the African continent.”

Locker Room Show returns

Behind-the-scenes content will be available on the EHF Champions League Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as on ehfTV.com, where fans will find additional video content.

After its successful launch in 2018, the Locker Room Show returns to Cologne to give you last-minute insights into the upcoming matches. The show is moderated by Tom Ó Brannagáin and Hannah Jackson, the influencing social media face of the VELUX EHF Champions League. The duo will be joined by Kentin Mahé (Telekom Veszprém HC), Julen Aguinagalde (PGE Vive Kielce), Christian Dissinger (HC Vardar) and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa). Live stream will be available on ehfTV.com, YouTube, Facebook and with selected TV partners.

Extensive match data available for broadcasters

The tenth edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will also see the first use of player tracking technology, powered by Nord Stream 2. Together with the SELECT iBall, broadcasters will have access to more match data than ever before.

Selected match insights from the iBall and player tracking technology will be made available to the partners, complementing their overall event coverage.

Miguel Mateo Marcellán, Head of TV & Media of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We have reached a level where the details make the difference. The implementation of the data received from the player tracking and SELECT iBall technology in the TV production will be the right add-on to already high production standards. Furthermore, additional video material and live shows will be shared to our partners during the weekend, making it the perfect complement for their coverage.”

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 TV broadcasters

ARG – DeporTV

AUT – Sky Sport

BIH – Arenasport

BLR – Belarus 5

CAN – beIN Sports

CRO – HRT and Arenasport

CZE – SportTV

DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark

ESP – RTVE, TV3 Catalunya

FIN – YLE

FRA – beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)

GER – Sky Sport

GEO – Silknet

GRE – OTE Sports

HUN – Sport TV

ISL – Sport TV

ISR – Sport1

ITA – Eleven Sports

KOS - RTV21, Arenasport

MAC (Macau) - TDM

MENA Region – beIN Sports

MKD – Arenasport

MNE –Arenasport

NOR – NENT Group

POL – NC+ and Eleven Sports

POR – Sport TV (including Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde)

ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports

RUS – Match TV

SLO – Sport TV

SRB – Arenasport

SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) – Kwesé Free Sports & Kwesé iflix

SUI – MySports

SVK – Sport TV

SWE - NENT Group

TUR – Dsmart

UKR – Xsport

USA – beIN Sports (including US territories and possessions)

ZAF (South Africa) – Kwesé Free Sports

Worldwide – ehfTV.com (geo-restrictions could apply)

