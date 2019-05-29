First ever combined EHF delegate and referee course in Balatonböglar

The European Handball Federation has 15 new EHF delegates and six new referee pairs who are now proudly wearing the badge of the Continental EHF referees.

The first ever combined EHF Delegate and Referee Candidate Course was held in Balatonböglar from 25 to 29 May. Over the course of five days, both referees and delegates underwent the IHF Rules test and listened to lectures from experienced EHF lecturers. In addition, referee candidates also had to prove their fitness with the shuttle run. In the practical part of the course referees and delegates were also officiating matches.

The EHF Lecturers Dragan Nachevski (MKD, EHF TRC Chairman – Refereeing Lecturer), Oyvind Togstad (NOR, EHF TRC member – Refereeing Lecturer) and Zoltan Marczinka (HUN, EHF Coaching Lecturer) were responsible for the course lectures and evaluating the candidates.

All participants have successfully completed the course and received their certificates and continental badges.

The EHF already held one EHF Candidates Referee Course in Drammen (NOR) in March where six new referee pairs successfully completed the course. The EHF now has 150 delegates and 155 referee pairs with the Continental EHF badge which allows them to officiate matches in all EHF competitions.

New EHF referees:

Edik Kulovic/Vedad Skaljic (BIH)

Ante Mikelic/Petar Paradjina (CRO)

Premysl Fukala/Radek Mohyla (CYP)

Vasilis Charitsos/Panagiotis Naskos (GRE)

Justas Ivanauskas/Edvinas Jencevicius (LTU)

Filip Fahner/Lukasz Kubis (POL)

New EHF delegates:

Michail Bashev (BUL)

Lidija Bojic-Cacic (CRO)

Christina Fernandez (ESP)

Frederik Udd (FIN)

Ilona Tordai (HUN)

Andrea Ongaro (IRL)

Reynir Stefansson (ISL)

David Levin (ISR)

Mary-Lyn Agius (MLT)

Rune Kristiansen (NOR)

Konstantin Din (ROU)

Oleg Tarasikov (RUS)

Leopold Kalin (SLO)

Zorica Masic (SRB)

Peter Dvorski (SVK)

