30.05.2019, 12:44
Presidents gather in Cologne for the 14th EHF Conference of Presidents
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Leading staff of the 50 member and two associated federations are gathering in Cologne for the 14th EHF Conference of Presidents

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

Presidents gather in Cologne for the 14th EHF Conference of Presidents

The EHF Conference of Presidents will take place on the fringes of the 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 1 June in Cologne, Germany.

The 14th edition will gather 80 participants. The day-long conference has an extensive agenda which will cover a wide range of topics concerning the future of handball. The Conference of Presidents serves as a platform for the EHF to update the federations and ask for their feedback.

The conference is divided into six parts. After welcome words, EHF President Michael Wiederer will give an overall report.

The second part will cover information about national team competitions including the new international calendar as of 2020/21. The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 with 24 teams will be presented as well as the new Younger Age Category system. The part about competitions will end with information about European Handball Officiating and Development Plan for Beach Handball.

The focus of the conference will switch to marketing and finances. Participants will receive more information about the Infront and DAZN partnership, future investments and an overview of the finances for the upcoming period.

The conference will also feature a keynote presentation from Joe Edwards, VP Marketing Rights Partnerships at DAZN, who will talk about the influence of networks and promotion of handball in the digital world.

At the very end of the conference, EHF President Michael Wiederer will present the ‘European Handball Masterplan’ and close the conference.

After the conference, all participants will head to LANXESS arena for the semi-final matches of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 where Telekom Veszprém will take on PGE Vive Kielce at 15:15 and Barça Lassa will cross their swords with HC Vardar from 18:00.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
