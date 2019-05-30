Tickets for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 go on sale

Once again tens of thousands of handball fans gather in Cologne over the next three days to be part of the indisputable highlight of the European club handball season: the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in LANXESS arena.



After the Opening Party on Friday, they will see the four best teams of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 season battling it out for the coveted trophy on Saturday and Sunday.



Fans present in Cologne can already secure their places for next year’s edition of the event as tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 go on sale on Saturday. The ticket shop 1 on the grounds of LANXESS arena will open at 11:30 hrs, just a few hours before the first semi-final between Telekom Veszprém HC and PGE Vive Kielce at 15:15 hrs. Barça Lassa and HC Vardar will contest the other semi-final at 18:00 hrs.



Fans not attending this year’s event will also soon get the opportunity to get their tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 as online sales start here the day after the final, on Monday 3 June at 10:00 hrs.



Next year’s edition will take place on 30/31 May 2020.

Ticket prices for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020:



Premium: €345 (red)

Category 1: €295 (yellow)

Category 2: €215 (purple)

Category 3: €155 (orange)

Category 4: €75 (green)



For the third year in a row the ticket prices will stay the same. Purchases are limited to a maximum of four tickets.



To all (future) Cashback Card owners: Fans who become - or already are - a member of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Cashback Programme will get access to the Cashback Lane and will receive a 2% cashback bonus from their VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 ticket purchase. More information is available at the Cashback World booth in LANXESS arena.

