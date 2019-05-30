«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.05.2019, 13:00
Tickets for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 go on sale
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Fans visiting the annual highlight of European club handball in Cologne this weekend can already secure their places for next year’s event, while the online ticket sale starts Monday morning

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

Tickets for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 go on sale

Once again tens of thousands of handball fans gather in Cologne over the next three days to be part of the indisputable highlight of the European club handball season: the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in LANXESS arena.

After the Opening Party on Friday, they will see the four best teams of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 season battling it out for the coveted trophy on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans present in Cologne can already secure their places for next year’s edition of the event as tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 go on sale on Saturday. The ticket shop 1 on the grounds of LANXESS arena will open at 11:30 hrs, just a few hours before the first semi-final between Telekom Veszprém HC and PGE Vive Kielce at 15:15 hrs. Barça Lassa and HC Vardar will contest the other semi-final at 18:00 hrs.

Fans not attending this year’s event will also soon get the opportunity to get their tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 as online sales start here the day after the final, on Monday 3 June at 10:00 hrs.

Next year’s edition will take place on 30/31 May 2020.

Ticket prices for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020:

Premium: €345 (red)
Category 1: €295 (yellow)
Category 2: €215 (purple)
Category 3: €155 (orange)
Category 4: €75 (green)

For the third year in a row the ticket prices will stay the same. Purchases are limited to a maximum of four tickets.

To all (future) Cashback Card owners: Fans who become - or already are - a member of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Cashback Programme will get access to the Cashback Lane and will receive a 2% cashback bonus from their VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 ticket purchase. More information is available at the Cashback World booth in LANXESS arena.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM