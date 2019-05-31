PLAY-OFF REVIEW: Three commanding wins by Serbia, Norway and Spain were followed by a narrow win by the Czech Republic against Montenegro

Norway and Serbia steamroll opponents, as Czech edge past Montenegro

Norway, Spain and Serbia go into the second legs of the Women’s World Championship play-offs as overwhelming favourites, after comfortable wins in Friday’s matches.

While Norway and Spain were big favourites heading into their respective games, a depleted Serbian side took advantage of Polish attacking woes, taking a commanding 33:19 win.

In the most balanced game of the night, Czech Republic defeated Montenegro, but the qualification berth is still up in the air, with the hosts taking a close 26:24 win.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Belarus vs Norway 21:34 (10:17)

After a lengthy absence from the play-offs, Norway were back for a do-or-die doubleheader for a Women’s World Championship spot, with a tie against Belarus.

But there were no emotions for the strong Norwegian side, who took an early 3:0 lead and never looked back.

Two time-outs from the Belarussian side in the first half could never turn the tide, as the host were no match for the strong Norwegians who led by seven goals at the break, 17:10.

With veteran line player Heidi Løke in superb form, scoring six goals, Norway bulldozed their way to a 34:21 win that virtually ensured the spot in the final tournament in Japan next December.

Czech Republic vs Montenegro 26:24 (15:14)

One of the most balanced ties in these play-offs saw both Montenegro and the Czechs take the conservative option of minimising the risks.

An experienced Montenegrin side, who missed Milena Raicevic due to injury, took early control of the game, but failed to exert the same pressure over the course of the whole half, as the Czech Republic took the lead at the break, 15:14.

Four lead changes in the second half meant that the game could go into anyone’s hands, but it was the hosts who got the win, 26:24, with the return leg in Podgorica shaping up to be a fiery encounter.

Serbia vs Poland 33:19 (17:11)

As they were without Andrea Lekic and Dragana Cvijic, Serbia should have had trouble against Poland, but a swift start, 5:1, they quickly had the Polish side on the ropes.

It went from bad to worse for the guests, who were constantly denied by the Serbian defence, as the hosts extended their lead to 17:11 at the break.

It proved to be a night to forget for the Polish side, whose attack faltered more and more as time progressed, with Serbia jumping to a 26:13 lead with 15 minutes to go.

Three Serbian players - Kristina Liscevic, Jovanka Stoiljkovic and Jelena Lavko combined for 18 of the 33 Serbian goals.

A perfect game for the Serbians was rounded off with a commanding 33:19 win, that renders the Polish chances to progress at virtually zero, as Leszek Krowicki’s side needs a miracle to progress to the final tournamant in Japan.

Spain vs Iceland 35:26 (21:7)

It was not an easy match for Spain, who always seem to have trouble against Nordic sides, but a strong start ensured that they had no trouble against their northern counterparts.

One of the best defensive displays from the past few years saw Spain coast to a 21:7 lead, which proved to be unassailable.

Iceland were better in the second half, as they were faster and more ruthless in front of goal, scoring 19 times in the second period.

But Spain stayed true to their roots and scored at will, capping an impressive 35:26 win, that surely puts them in the driving seat before the second leg.

Nerea Pena scored 12 for Spain, making her the top goal scorer of the game.

TEXT: