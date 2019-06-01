«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.06.2019, 21:12
10 years of EHF FINAL4 “super fans”
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: In 2010, four French handball fans made their first trip to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. 10 editions later, they are still here.

» »2018-19 Men's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

10 years of EHF FINAL4 “super fans”

Meet the VELUX EHF FINAL4 super fans: Kevin, his brother Nelson, and their two friends Luc and Guillaume, all from France. The four are huge supporters of handball and probably quite a familiar sight for a few visitors who have been in attendance in Cologne.

Why? Because they are reasonably easy to spot. The four usually wear sailor costumes, cheer loudly for the teams and never forget their mums back home. Whenever they are away for Mother’s Day, they bring a sign saying “Bonne fête maman”, clearly visible in LANXESS arena.  

This happened quite frequently in the past decade, as Mother’s Day in France always falls on the last Sunday in May – and with the four of them attending every VELUX EHF FINAL4 since 2010, they have rarely spent the day at home.

The fact that they visited all editions of the event in Cologne, including the current one, earned them the title “super fans” and they were honoured at half-time of the semi-final Telekom Veszprém HC versus PGE Vive Kielce. Furthermore, they received VIP upgrades after showing evidence of all their visits to Cologne with photos and tickets of the respective years.

The super fans have memories galore from the EHF FINAL4. “We remember [SG Flensburg-Handewitt goalkeeper] Mattias Andersson on fire in 2014. After they eliminated Barcelona in the semi-finals through penalties, he played a memorable final with about 20 saves against Kiel,” says Kevin Karcher.

“Number two – we’re French, so let’s be a little chauvinistic: The ‘French FINAL4’ last year, with three French teams and the second European title for Montpellier after 2003. During the semi-final we sat next to hundreds of Vardar supporters. What an amazing atmosphere,” he continues.

“And perhaps the best: The ‘Remontada’ in the 2016 final. We were ready to fall asleep in front of a one-sided game. Veszprém were leading by nine goals in the 45th minute, then Kielce went for a 9:0 run in the last 15 minutes to go into extra time and win the title. LANXESS arena was delirious after every goal from Kielce.

“That’s for the game. Obviously there is an incredible atmosphere at the FINAL4. The groups of fans are crazy. I remember a red wave of Veszprém supporters singing in cathedral square in 2016. It was intense​,” Karcher concludes.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM