Denmark and Sweden take impressive wins

There was nothing that could have made Denmark and Sweden's qualification prospects easier heading into the second leg of the Women's World Championship 2019 play-off matches. The two Nordic sides enjoyed straightforward wins against Switzerland and Slovakia.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Denmark vs Switzerland 35:22 (18:10)

It was an unusual slow start for Denmark, who were trailing early, 2:1, after five minutes. But the Danish squad’s experience and depth were on display as the Nordic side responded to create an 8:4 gap after 13 minutes.



There was more from where that came from, as Denmark continued to press and had an 18:10 advantage at the break.



With the match seemingly in the bag, Denmark were more relaxed and scored at free will, as the gap continued to grow.



Ultimately, Denmark earned a 35:22 win, with the 13-goal margin virtually sealing a World Championship berth for the Nordic side prior to the away leg in Switzerland.



Anne Mette Hansen scored eight goals for Denmark and was the game’s top scorer.

Sweden vs Slovakia 33:18 (18:10)

An experienced Swedish team was expected to claim a straightforward win, despite Slovakia making great strides in the past years to improve their play.



A 6:3 start was quickly followed by another healthy run that saw the gap grow to eight goals at the break, 18:10.



The pattern was the same in the second half, when the Swedish side continued their great defensive display, while the attack was more of the same – fast and efficient.



The 33:18 win is enough to help the Swedish side relax before the second leg which will take place in Slovakia.



Right wing Nathalie Hagman was Sweden’s top scorer with seven goals.

TEXT: