«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.06.2019, 20:15
Denmark and Sweden take impressive wins
«Go back »Print Version


PLAY-OFF REVIEW: Denmark and Sweden are virtually assured of their spots in the World Championship after 13-goal and 15-goal wins, against Switzerland and Slovakia respectively

»World Championships Channel »2019 Women's Adults
»Play Off Phase2
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Denmark
»Slovakia
»Sweden
»Switzerland
»
 

Denmark and Sweden take impressive wins

There was nothing that could have made Denmark and Sweden's qualification prospects easier heading into the second leg of the Women's World Championship 2019 play-off matches. The two Nordic sides enjoyed straightforward wins against Switzerland and Slovakia.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Denmark vs Switzerland 35:22 (18:10)

It was an unusual slow start for Denmark, who were trailing early, 2:1, after five minutes. But the Danish squad’s experience and depth were on display as the Nordic side responded to create an 8:4 gap after 13 minutes.

There was more from where that came from, as Denmark continued to press and had an 18:10 advantage at the break.

With the match seemingly in the bag, Denmark were more relaxed and scored at free will, as the gap continued to grow.

Ultimately, Denmark earned a 35:22 win, with the 13-goal margin virtually sealing a World Championship berth for the Nordic side prior to the away leg in Switzerland.

Anne Mette Hansen scored eight goals for Denmark and was the game’s top scorer.

Sweden vs Slovakia 33:18 (18:10)

An experienced Swedish team was expected to claim a straightforward win, despite Slovakia making great strides in the past years to improve their play.

A 6:3 start was quickly followed by another healthy run that saw the gap grow to eight goals at the break, 18:10.

The pattern was the same in the second half, when the Swedish side continued their great defensive display, while the attack was more of the same – fast and efficient.

The 33:18 win is enough to help the Swedish side relax before the second leg which will take place in Slovakia.

Right wing Nathalie Hagman was Sweden’s top scorer with seven goals.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM