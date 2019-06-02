«apr 2019»
02.06.2019, 11:50
Thousands queue for 2020 tickets
NEWS: Although the celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 have just started, most fans are already planning their next trip to Cologne in 2020.

Hundreds queue for 2020 tickets, online sales launch on Monday

As in previous years, thousands of devoted and passionate fans waited for hours in front of the entrance gates to the LANXESS arena on Saturday until the doors opened and 2020 ticket sales began.

With umbrellas to get some shade and essential liquids in hand the fans queued in temperatures of around 25°C, hoping their patience would be rewarded with tickets for next year.

More than 5,000 tickets were sold on Saturday morning, with more due to go on sale online on Monday.

Tim from Bavaria stood near the back of the queue. “I wish it would go faster,” he laughed. He supports Telekom Veszprém HC and in particular Laszlo Nagy – because his wife is Hungarian. “I’m in Cologne for the second time and I just think the event is outstanding.”

Among the sea of red jerseys, Chris’s Barça Lassa top caught the eye. Although he is from Belgium, he is a Barça fan “since like always”. He has made the trip to Cologne six times, even when Barça did not participate in the final round.

“You don’t just stay home when your team doesn’t make it here – you come to Cologne and have fun,” he added.

Closer to the box office, Balasz Baros from Hungary and his friends waited. “Of course we are here, it is already our fifth time,” Balasz said. Even last year, when Veszprém did not make it to Cologne, he and his friends came to the event.

With all of Veszprém’s appearances, “the LANXESS arena will some day no longer be named this way but something like ‘Telekom’ or ‘Veszprém’ arena,” he joked.

Rob came from the Netherlands to Cologne and said he wanted to get tickets for next year as soon as possible. “I am a huge fan of this sport and already here for the fourth time. Seeing handball at such a high level, the highest even, is just incredible and amazing,” he said.

Online ticket sales for 2020, the 11th edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, will be launched here on Monday 3 June at 10:00.

Ticket prices for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020:

Premium: €345 (red)
Category 1: €295 (yellow)
Category 2: €215 (purple)
Category 3: €155 (orange)
Category 4: €75 (green)

For the third year in a row the ticket prices will stay the same. Purchases are limited to a maximum of four tickets.

To all (future) Cashback Card owners: Fans who become - or already are - a member of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Cashback Programme will get access to the Cashback Lane and will receive a 2% cashback bonus from their VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 ticket purchase. More information is available at the Cashback World booth in LANXESS arena.


