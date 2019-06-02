«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.06.2019, 16:24
Beach handball comes to Moscow
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: For the first time, a European Beach Handball Tournament will be played in Russia’s capital. Registration for teams is possible until 19 July

»Beach Handball Channel »2019 Men's News
»
 

Beach handball comes to Moscow

The European Beach Handball Tour will stop in Moscow from 2 to 4 August, marking the first time that an ebt tournament is played in Russia’s capital.

16 men’s and 16 women’s teams will compete on the sands of the main beach sports venue in Moscow, the Beach Sports Center ‘Dynamo’ at Vodny Stadium.

Teams interested in participating can register until 19 July at snowbeach.ru. All questions related to the tournament can be asked to beachhandball2019@mail.ru.

Staging the ebt event follows the successful organisation of the Beach Handball World Championship, which took place in Kazan in summer 2018.

The sports complex ‘Dynamo’ at Vodny Stadium has a rich story of hosting top-class competitions, including a Grand Slam of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, the European Beach Soccer League, European Beach Rugby Championship and many others.

The stadium is equipped with spectator stands for 3,000 fans, video walls, LED boards, night lights and more.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM