Beach handball comes to Moscow

The European Beach Handball Tour will stop in Moscow from 2 to 4 August, marking the first time that an ebt tournament is played in Russia’s capital.

16 men’s and 16 women’s teams will compete on the sands of the main beach sports venue in Moscow, the Beach Sports Center ‘Dynamo’ at Vodny Stadium.

Teams interested in participating can register until 19 July at snowbeach.ru. All questions related to the tournament can be asked to beachhandball2019@mail.ru.

Staging the ebt event follows the successful organisation of the Beach Handball World Championship, which took place in Kazan in summer 2018.

The sports complex ‘Dynamo’ at Vodny Stadium has a rich story of hosting top-class competitions, including a Grand Slam of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, the European Beach Soccer League, European Beach Rugby Championship and many others.

The stadium is equipped with spectator stands for 3,000 fans, video walls, LED boards, night lights and more.

