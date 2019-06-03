2018-19 Men's Champions League

03.06.2019, 13:00

Vardar’s triumph makes headlines around the world « Go back » Print Version



MEDIA COVERAGE: The Macedonian side’s outstanding achievement at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 this weekend has enthralled fans as well as newspapers worldwide

» More information on » 2018-19 Men's CL

» FINAL4

» HC Vardar

Read more » MEDIA COVERAGE: The Macedonian side’s outstanding achievement at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 this weekend has enthralled fans as well as newspapers worldwide Tweet

Vardar’s triumph makes headlines around the world HC Vardar wrote a heroic story on Sunday. Clinching their second VELUX EHF Champions League title was one of the most emotional moments the sports has seen.



Beating Telekom Veszprém HC 27:24 in the final at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 made fans cry for joy - and not just in the LANXESS arena of back home in Skopje.



Vardar’s golden weekend in Cologne has gained a lot of international media coverage. Of course in North Macedonia and in leading sports newspapers like L’Equipe in France, but also in many other countries which are represented in Vardar’s squad, like Brazil (Rogerio Moraes), Croatia (Igor Karacic and Ivan Cupic), Germany (Christian Dissinger), Latvia (Dainis Kristopans) or Slovenia (Stas Skubbe).



Here is a small selection of the headlines:



North Macedonia - Nove Makedonija

France - L’Equipe

Brazil - Olimpíada Todo Dia

Croatia - 24 Sata

Germany - Kicker

Latvia - Diena

Slovenia - Delo

TEXT: Eric Willemsen / EHF



Share Tweet TEXT: